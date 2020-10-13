When was the last time we watched a Tollywood entertainer in theatre and cheered our hearts out? Maybe in January, when Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and Sarileru Neekevvaru released. All that frenzy when Ramulo Ramula played and all the cheers when your favourite actor appeared on screen; feels like ages ago and we just can’t wait to live the experience again. With the restrictions easing down, several shoots have resumed and we simply can’t keep calm! Here are 7 upcoming Telugu movies, slated for a release in 2020 and beyond, that are expected to rule the roost once theatres reopen.

7 upcoming Telugu movies we are looking forward to in 2020 and beyond:

#1 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

After delivering a hattrick of hits with Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru, superstar Mahesh Babu will be back with this highly anticipated movie, being directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The motion poster released on the actor’s birthday has piqued curiosity among the fans.

#2 Acharya

The film will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Reportedly an action drama film, Acharya is Chiranjeevi’s next after historical action film Sye Ra Narsimha Reddy. Directed by Koratala Siva, the motion poster hints an intense film. Acharya is slated for a summer release in 2021.

#3 RRR

The much-awaited RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) has created quite a buzz right from its announcement. With the hashtags about the film trending on the internet, RRR continues to keep the fans excited. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen together in this period film by star director SS Rajamouli.

#4 Pushpa

Sukumar’s next directorial features Allu Arjun in a whole new rugged avatar. The film is said to be an action thriller dealing with red-sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa also marks the third film in the actor-director’s combination, after Arya and Arya 2.

#5 Radhe Shyam

Prabhas amassed a huge fanbase all over the world with the magnum-opus Baahubali and the expectations hit a new high whenever the actor comes up with a new film. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is said to be a romantic drama set in 1970s Europe.

#6 Narappa

Victory Venkatesh, as he is lovingly called by the fans, is coming up with the Telugu remake of a Tamil film-Asuran. The actor plays the titular role and if his first look is anything to go by, he fits to a T. This story-driven film by Srikanth Addala is expected to be an interesting watch.

#7 Vakeel Saab

The wait for Pawan Kalyan fans will soon come to an end as the actor will be greeting them with a theatrical release a nearly three-year hiatus. The film’s posters show the Power Star as a lawyer and the actor seems like totally acing the look. A directorial by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is a remake of Hindi film- Pink.