With the end of the IPL, if you’re wondering what should be the next thing on your watch list, worry not as our favourite web series are releasing on OTT as we enter into the first week of June. Here are a few amazing thrillers dramas to watch. Clear all your schedules to watch these shows for which you’ve been waiting all along.

Here are the web series releasing on OTT in the first week of June.

Asur Season 2

Asur has already earned its place by creating a huge space for itself in the world of web series. Written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan and this series was directed by Oni Sen. The second season casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Watch Asur Season 2 to find out if bleak Dhanunjay Rajpoot and wavering Nikhil Nair would be able to stop Shubh from taking his revenge.

Release date: 1 June

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Scoop

Hansal Mehta yet again is ready to surprise us with a story that is inspired by true events. Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.’ The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another Journalist’s murder. Starring Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in the film.

Release date: 2 June

OTT platform: Netflix

School of Lies

School of Lies is a story about a 12-year-old kid going missing from a boarding school. The story reveals the incidents leading to child abuse. The film was written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer and directed by Avinash Arun Bhaware. The film casts Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Hemant Kher, Nitin Goel, Shakti Anand, and Aalekh Kapoor.

Release date: 2 June

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Manifest Season 4

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is ready to create chaos with its amazing content. As the death date approaches, the 828 passengers of the flight and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. The drama is created by Jeff Rake starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor in the series.

Release date: 2 June

OTT platform: Netflix

New Amsterdam Season 3

The Indian audience is eagerly waiting for the New Amsterdam new season as it has already aired in the U.S. in February. The series is about a new medical director DR. Max Goodwin at one of the United States’ oldest public hospitals. The drama is created by David Schulner starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, Alejandro Hernandez, Sandra Mae Frank, and Debra Monk.

Release date: 1 June

OTT platform: Netflix

Valeria Season 3

Valeria is going to be back with probably its last season. This Spanish series is based on the novel titled “En los Zapatos de Valeria” by Elisabet Benavent and was developed for television by Maria Lopez Castano. The series is directed by Inma Torrente Nely Reguera and Laura M Campos. This series stars Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Juanlu González, and Ibrahim Al Shami J, alongside other cast members

Release date: 2 June

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on OTT in the first week of June you are waiting for the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.