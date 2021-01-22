Over the past few years, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as one of our prime sources of in-house entertainment. With the platform featuring many options to pick from, movie lovers have found themselves busy binging some quality content on the streaming giant. While the likes of Rangasthalam, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru take the top tier, a bunch of other Telugu movies also pack quite a punch to keep you hooked. Here, we take a look at 6 underrated Telugu movies you must watch on Amazon Prime Video.

#1 Aithe

Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Aithe came as a breath of fresh in Telugu cinema during the early 2000s. Drawing strength from a brilliant screenplay and a wonderful twist at the strike of intermission, Aithe is regarded as one of the finest thrillers made in Telugu. In 2004, the film was even honoured with the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu.

#2 Anukokunda Oka Roju

Yet another gem from Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Anukokunda Oka Roju keeps you glued to the seat right from the word go. Featuring Charmme, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank, and Pavan Malhotra in terrific form, the film revolves around a bizarre incident that takes place in the life of the protagonist. Filled with suspense, twists, and thrills, this one is not to be missed.

#3 Bluff Master

While the recently released Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya might have thrown light on Satyadev as one of the most promising talents in Telugu cinema, a handful picks, rather lesser-known ones, from the past already testified the actor’s prowess. Bluff Master, which has him play the role of a con-artist, is one such film that will keep you invested for the best part of its runtime.

#4 Palasa 1978

A film that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, Palasa 1978 was hailed for its raw portrayal of casteism. Backed by a well-written script, dialogues, and some memorable characters, the film emerges as a winner. It was even regarded as one of the best Telugu films to hit the screens in 2020.

#5 Napoleon

A man approaches the police complaining that his shadow is missing. While the police are left dumbstruck initially, eventual findings reveal that the complainant’s mysterious case might be linked to a murder. Based on a unique storyline, the film makes for a decent watch.

#6 Appatlo Okadundevadu

Featuring Sree Vishnu and Nara Rohith in lead roles, Appatlo Okadundevadu has an upcoming cricketer get embroiled in a naxals crime. As events take unexpected turns, he transforms into a deadly gangster. Credited for a gripping story, which seldom has a dull moment, the film is loved by many.