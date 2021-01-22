Are your friends or family visiting you this weekend? Or do you need a much-deserved break from your busy schedule at work? With multiple options to choose from on how to spend your weekend in Vizag, we have come up with a diverse list of activities to do in and around the city, which suits people of all ages and interests.

5 ways to spend the ideal weekend in Vizag

#1 Go camping

Pack your tents and sleeping bags and head on to the beautiful setting of Araku, Lambasingi, or the new hotspot, Vanjangi. Ditch the conventional hotel stays for the rustic experience of pitching your tent at the centre of the wilderness with the warmth radiating from the campfire. This makes for an ideal weekend for those who have an insatiable appetite for adventure.

#2 Long drive through the coastline

We are well aware of the sheer beauty of our coast. No matter how often you ride through the roads of RK Beach, Rushikonda, and Bheemili, a sense of calm takes over you every time. After a week of meetings and excel sheets, a drive along the shore, with roads caressing the curves of the hills, is highly recommended.

#3 Get your trekking gear on

Nestled within the Eastern Ghats, Vizag offers the best of both worlds with the beaches and equally enthralling routes through the hills and forests. Put on your trekking shoes, get together with your friends and family, and trek at the serene landscapes of Kambalakonda, Tatipudi, Rushikonda among others.

#4 Visit a waterfall

Owing to the green hill range, Vizag has its own set of scenic waterfalls. Get your cameras ready, your swim trunks on, and check out the amazing waterfalls at Devarapalli (60 km from the city), Katiki (103 km from the city), and Dumbriguda Chaparai (15 km from Araku).

#5 Relax at the cafes by the beach

If not in the mood to ride or go on an adventure, the beaches of Vizag offer the much-required tranquility one yearns for after a long week. You can sip your coffee at the wide range of cafes, relish a generous serving of bajjis at RK Beach, or indulge in a plate of delicious maggie at Rushikonda, either way, the views are breathtaking.