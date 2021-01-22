Close to 8 months of lockdown in 2020, there was a frenzy on what to do and what not to do to keep ourselves safe, which pushed all of us to adopt a healthy lifestyle. From bitter kashayams to online workout sessions, we’ve tried them all, and to be honest, it has worked to our benefit. However, it’s agreeable that we could’ve used some professional help. The commencement of the Covid vaccination drives gave us enough hope and assurance to get back to our daily schedule as it was pre-lockdown. Having said that, to guide individuals through healthy and disease free living, Isha Yoga is set to commence its Hatha Yoga programs in Vizag.

Quoting Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, “The more you use this body, the better it gets. If we used our body the way we should, 80% of the ailments would just disappear.” According to the Isha Yoga team, the programs conducted are designed to incorporate practices that ensure optimum use of your mind and body.

Sharing the details with Yo!, the team of Isha Yoga Vizag informs that starting from 27th January, the following are a few of the programs being conducted at Ravi Chand Bothra Charitable Trust Buildings, at RK Beach road.

Surya Kriya, which will be a potent 21-step yogic practice of tremendous antiquity, designed as a holistic process for health and inner wellbeing.

Bhuta Shuddhi, meaning “purification of the elements,” is a process of purifying the 5 elements within the human system.

Jala Nethi, which is a simple yet effective process of cleansing the nasal passages making breathing easier by helping air enter the lungs unimpeded by mucus and dirt.

For further details regarding the same, one can contact 9866177719 / 9652231115 and one of the Isha volunteers will guide you through the registration process.