1. I am Kathalan
OTT Platform: Manorama Max
This Tamil-language drama introduces us to an ordinary college student whose life takes a thrilling turn. Struggling academically, he stumbles into the world of hacking when he decides to break into the security system of a company owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father.
What starts as a personal vendetta evolves into a journey of self-discovery and growth. I am Kathalan is a captivating tale of determination and transformation, highlighting the resilience of youth when faced with extraordinary challenges.
2. Nirangal Moondru
OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
Dive into a dark and twisty crime thriller with Nirangal Moondru, a Tamil-language movie that intertwines the lives of a teacher, a lovelorn student, and a troubled filmmaker.
Their paths cross during the search for a missing teenager, unraveling layers of deceit, betrayal, and unexpected revelations. With its gripping narrative and well-crafted suspense, this film is a must-watch for fans of edgy storytelling.
3. ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In this gripping documentary, the rise and fall of Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, famously known as ChiefsAholic, unfolds. Once celebrated for his quirky antics, Babudar’s arrest uncovered a web of unsolved bank robberies across the Midwest.
This riveting exploration of his double life is equal parts shocking and fascinating, shedding light on the hidden truths behind a seemingly harmless superfan persona.
4. Mura
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mura takes viewers on an intense journey with a group of friends who dream of escaping their mundane lives by executing a daring robbery. However, their ambitions quickly spiral into chaos as betrayal and greed rear their heads, leading to a series of violent confrontations.
With its gritty narrative and thought-provoking themes of loyalty and morality, this film will leave you questioning the cost of ambition.
5. Origin
OTT Platform: Netflix
Based on the acclaimed book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, Origin is a deeply emotional drama that weaves personal tragedy with profound social commentary.
Chronicling the creation of Wilkerson’s groundbreaking work, the film explores the unspoken caste system shaping modern America. With stellar performances and an unflinching approach to hard-hitting questions, Origin stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in driving change.
6. Sorgavaasal
OTT Platform: Netflix
Drawing inspiration from the infamous 1999 Madras Central Prison riots, Sorgavaasal delves into the life of a wrongfully convicted man navigating the harsh realities of prison.
As he questions whether jails truly rehabilitate or simply exacerbate criminal behavior, the film offers a poignant reflection on justice, redemption, and systemic flaws. A must-watch for those who enjoy socially charged dramas with a hard-hitting message.
From action-packed heists to deeply moving dramas, these new underrated OTT releases this week offer something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, cozy up, and let these hidden gems redefine your viewing experience.
