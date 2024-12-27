The final stretch of 2024 has brought a flurry of blockbuster OTT releases, with much-anticipated titles like Squid Game 2, Gladiator II, and Singham Again taking center stage. While these big names have dominated the buzz, several lesser-known gems have quietly made their way to streaming platforms, offering unique stories and fresh perspectives. If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of six underrated new OTT releases this week that pack a punch with their gripping narratives, emotional depth, and thrilling twists.

1. I am Kathalan

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

This Tamil-language drama introduces us to an ordinary college student whose life takes a thrilling turn. Struggling academically, he stumbles into the world of hacking when he decides to break into the security system of a company owned by his ex-girlfriend’s father.

What starts as a personal vendetta evolves into a journey of self-discovery and growth. I am Kathalan is a captivating tale of determination and transformation, highlighting the resilience of youth when faced with extraordinary challenges.

2. Nirangal Moondru

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Dive into a dark and twisty crime thriller with Nirangal Moondru, a Tamil-language movie that intertwines the lives of a teacher, a lovelorn student, and a troubled filmmaker.

Their paths cross during the search for a missing teenager, unraveling layers of deceit, betrayal, and unexpected revelations. With its gripping narrative and well-crafted suspense, this film is a must-watch for fans of edgy storytelling.

3. ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In this gripping documentary, the rise and fall of Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, famously known as ChiefsAholic, unfolds. Once celebrated for his quirky antics, Babudar’s arrest uncovered a web of unsolved bank robberies across the Midwest.

This riveting exploration of his double life is equal parts shocking and fascinating, shedding light on the hidden truths behind a seemingly harmless superfan persona.

4. Mura

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mura takes viewers on an intense journey with a group of friends who dream of escaping their mundane lives by executing a daring robbery. However, their ambitions quickly spiral into chaos as betrayal and greed rear their heads, leading to a series of violent confrontations.

With its gritty narrative and thought-provoking themes of loyalty and morality, this film will leave you questioning the cost of ambition.

5. Origin

OTT Platform: Netflix

Based on the acclaimed book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, Origin is a deeply emotional drama that weaves personal tragedy with profound social commentary.

Chronicling the creation of Wilkerson’s groundbreaking work, the film explores the unspoken caste system shaping modern America. With stellar performances and an unflinching approach to hard-hitting questions, Origin stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in driving change.

6. Sorgavaasal

OTT Platform: Netflix

Drawing inspiration from the infamous 1999 Madras Central Prison riots, Sorgavaasal delves into the life of a wrongfully convicted man navigating the harsh realities of prison.

As he questions whether jails truly rehabilitate or simply exacerbate criminal behavior, the film offers a poignant reflection on justice, redemption, and systemic flaws. A must-watch for those who enjoy socially charged dramas with a hard-hitting message.

From action-packed heists to deeply moving dramas, these new underrated OTT releases this week offer something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, cozy up, and let these hidden gems redefine your viewing experience.

