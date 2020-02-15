Man held for raping a 5-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam

A man was arrested by city police on Friday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl under Pendurthi police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

The accused, identified as a 20-year-old, reportedly lured the minor girl with a cold girl laced with sedatives while she was playing at her home. He then took her to an isolated place and raped her. As per reports, the incident came to light on Thursday midnight with the girl’s family members noticing injury marks on her private parts. Acting on the parents’ complaint, the accused has been booked under Section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act while the girl has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Last month, in another alleged assault on a minor girl, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by an employee of the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Department under Anantagiri police station limits in the Visakhapatnam Agency area. As per police, the incident took place when the girl, along with her friends, had visited the house of the accused. When the girl’s companions had briefly left the house to go to the nearby market, the accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl.