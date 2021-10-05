One of the residential localities in Vizag that stands out is Maddilapalem. Located in the heart of the city, this place is where roads conjoin, paths divulge and people get to see the urban aspect of Vizag. One of the most happening localities in the city, Maddilapalem is a great place for people to live. From shops to restaurants to cinema halls to colleges, this place has them all.

Here are 5 reasons why Maddilapalem is one of the popular neighbourhoods in Vizag and a place that might be at the forefront of future development in the city:

#1 Entertainment centre

For any cinema buff in Vizag, Maddilapalem is one place that houses the solutions to their movie needs. There’s a 4 screens Inox in CMR Central Mall at Maddilapalem Junction which is the major source of cinematic entertainment in the city. There’s also the Kameswari & Kinnera Theatres where people can go for budget-friendly, good-quality movie-watching. Kalabharathi Auditorium is another space for cultural entertainment where legendary singers like MS Subbulakshmi have performed in the past.

#2 Connectivity

Maddilapalem is one of the easily accessible areas of Vizag. Firstly, the National Highway-16 passes through it, making Maddilapalem the centre of commercial progress in the city. Maddilapalem Junction itself Maddilapalem Bus Depot is one of the major bus stops in Vizag where buses from all areas and even intercity buses halt. There are also shared autorickshaws running frequently along the highway stretch of this neighbourhood.

#3 Education Corner

Andhra University is so vast that it doesn’t come under a single locality. Maddilapalem also has a tiny share of this prestigious college. One of the main entries to AU Campus is from the Maddilapalem Junction. Dr. VS Krishna Government Degree and PG College also falls nearby.

#4 Foodies’ Paradise

While Maddilapalem might not be the best place in Vizag to have street food, it certainly has a number of good street food stalls. Besides CMR Central Mall, there’s a long line of street food stalls that serve all varieties from chaat to Maggi to kebabs. CMR Central itself offers a lot of choices, from Domino’s to KFC. Additionally, Sarvani Sweets and Belgian Waffle also have their branches in this locality.

#5 Shopping

Many shoppers in Vizag frequent to CMR Central Mall in order to buy clothes, jewellery, electronics. Etc. Apart from that, this area also has a lot of shops for all purposes where people can buy a variety of things. While it might not be your preferred choice for wedding shopping, Maddilapalem is great for buying day-to-day essentials.