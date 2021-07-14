OTT habits die hard! It’s almost time to get back to work and get the economy running. But deep inside, we will miss the family binge time, catching up on the latest movies from the comfort of our homes. Going further, Amazon Prime Video has lined up 5 sensational Indian OTT releases this third week of July.

Never before did we see a more diverse, and desi, lineup from the international OTT streaming platform. With back-to-back direct OTT releases, in different Indian languages, Amazon Prime Video is showing unity in diversity in a different way, especially this week.

#1 Malik (Malayalam)

Driving us mad on 15 July is a Malayalam political drama, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan. Malik follows the plot of a young man fighting political and bureaucratic corruption in his village.

Release Date – 15 July 2021

#2 Toofaan (Hindi)

Toofan’s OTT release, which has been doing the rounds since last May, is all set to happen this July. Toofan is an inspirational sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Farhaan Akhtar in the lead role.

Release Date – 16 July 2021

#3 Narappa (Telugu)

When a Tollywood biggies’ film gets a direct OTT release, you truly know the value of your subscription plan. The Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer, Narappa, is a Telugu remake of the Dhanush-starrer blockbuster Tamil movie Asuran. The film revolves around the tryst between a farmer’s family and a wealthy landlord who hails from the upper caste. It’s one of the highly-anticipated Indian OTT releases this week of July.

Release Date – 20 July 2021

#4 Ikkat (Kannada)

The lockdowns had their unique tales to narrate, and here comes a film calling itself Ikkat: A Lockdown Story. As the name suggests, Ikkat is a romantic comedy entertainer set during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot revolves around the life of a married couple, who are on the verge of getting divorced but have to spend time together all because of the pandemic.

Release Date – 21 July 2021

#5 Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil & Telugu)

If you are wondering which is the Tamil movie in this diverse list, here is an action intense alert. The film engulfs a character narrating how North Madras fell in love with boxing as a sport. Actor-filmmaker Suriya unveiled its trailer on Tuesday writing on Twitter, “The hard work put in by the team is evident on-screen!!”.

Release Date – 22 July 2021