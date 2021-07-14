The mini sports arena, soon to come up in Vizag with international standards, is set to be completed in two months. The sports indoor area, covering 1.27 acres of land, is under construction at MVP Colony in Vizag. It was first proposed in 2019 and work began in March 2020. Once it is ready for opening, this will be one of the major sports arenas in the city, suitable to host all national and international sports events.

Initially, construction work on the arena had to be halted due to the pandemic situation but the work has now been restarted and the arena is close to completion. The sports area is being constructed under the Smart City Projects with a budget of around Rs. 25 crores.

While the city of Vizag has few indoor stadiums and a cricket stadium, this sports arena will be one of the exclusive facilities for international sports events. What’s special about this sports arena is that it is built-in line with a GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating. A solar plant, with a 15KW capacity, will be on the top of the complex and a 60 KL water tank will be set up for an uninterrupted water supply.

The sports arena will have basketball, football, and volleyball courts, swimming pools, boxing rings and yoga rooms. There will be a gallery, with a seating capacity of 300 members, and foldable chairs which can be closed once the event is done so as to accommodate the space for other activities. There will be two swimming pools- one for adults and one for kids. The sports arena has a room for indoor activities too, including snooker, table tennis and chess. “The sports arena will be a 1+1 building with activities on the ground floor and accommodation on the second floor. A dormitory, resting area, players accommodation and changing rooms will be provided. While the construction work has been delayed due to Covid-19, we have a target to finish the project by October 2021,” said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Superintendent Engineer, M Vinay Kumar.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, SE Mr. Kumar said, “So far, we do not have this kind of air-conditioned indoor sports area in Vizag, so, this will be one major indoor sports arena. Once the project is done, we would provide membership for players to regularly come and play and major sports events will also be organised.”