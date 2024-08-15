With the long Independence Day weekend approaching, it’s the perfect time to take a break from your busy schedule. So, we’ve curated a list of thrilling, patriotic web series on OTT that will keep you hooked, and keep the spirit of independence alive throughout the week.

1. The Family Man:

The Family Man is a widely talked about and watched web series in recent times. It is an action-packed drama series about a middle-class man, who works as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) in National Investigation Agency. He tries to protect his family from the terrors of his secret job. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee as the main lead, The Family Man offers a contemporary take on the age-old concept of nationalism.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

2. Tanaav:

Tanaav is an adaptation of the internationally acclaimed web series Fauda. It is a fictional story, set in 2017, against the backdrop of the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. Kabir Farooqi, a retired Special Task Group officer, is living a quiet life with his family, working on his apple farm.

However, he is pulled back into active duty when he learns that his old enemy, Umar Riaz, is thought to be dead. Kabir and his team go undercover at the event to capture Umar, but their cover is blown, leading to a chaotic manhunt in Kashmir. Starring Manav Vij, Rajat Kapur, and Shashank Arora Taanav is a gripping action crime thriller which will make you hooked this weekend.

OTT platform: Sony LIV

Trailer:

3. The Forgotten Army:

The Forgotten Army- Azadi Ke Liye is based on the true events in the past, where both men and women in the Japanese collaborated with the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subash Chandra Bose. Starring Sunny Kaushal, and Sharvari, this mini-series will give you better insights into unsung heroes behind the freedom struggle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

4. Special Ops:

Special Ops is a thriller web series. Its story revolves around the investigation of one man who is the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament Attack. the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Kashmir Terror Attacks.

The series centres around Himmat Singh (played by KK Menon) from the Research and Analysis Wing, who uncovers patterns in terrorist attacks over the last nineteen years. He leads a task force of five agents stationed worldwide to capture the culprit. The story draws inspiration from two decades of significant national events and espionage missions undertaken by India.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Trailer:

5. Grahan:

Grahan is a crime drama that follows Amrit Singh, a young IPS officer who decides to resign due to some political interference in his work. She later changes her mind as she discovers that her father is accused involved in the 1984 Sikh riots.

Starring Zoya Hussain, Pawan Malhotra and Anshumaan Pushkar, this series fosters a deeper understanding of the struggles and sacrifices that individuals make for the sake of national integrity.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

Trailer:

This Independence Day weekend, enjoy these 5 gripping web series on OTT, embrace the patriotic spirit, and let them web series be your companions. Dive into stories of bravery and dedication, and celebrate Independence Day with a renewed sense of pride and excitement.

