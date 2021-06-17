The monsoons are here, and so is the Decathlon in Vizag all geared up with its monsoon essentials lineup. Decathlon has been the go-to sports gear store in Vizag for the branded products and the reasonable prices it offers. Spread across 72 locations in India alone, the store provides for more than 70 different sports including cricket, swimming, running, golf, basketball, skating, cycling, trekking, hiking, snorkeling, badminton, scuba diving, and camping all under one roof.

With the monsoons around, it’s prudent that these products are added to the cart for material and human safety. While it’s not a herculean task to visit the Decathlon store that is beside the Passport Office in Murali Nagar, Vizag, the Decathlon is also a click away. With the unpredictable weather in Vizag, here are the 5 monsoon essentials from the Decathlon store.

#1 Waterproof Smartphone Sleeve

Smartphone sleeve is designed for cyclists wanting to safely carry their smartphone in a cycling jersey pocket. This Decathlon essential available at the Vizag store is a practical solution to protect your belongings such as your smartphone, banknotes, ID, etc. The sleeve provides total protection against rain. A catchy feature, you can still use the touchscreen on your smartphone with the sleeve on.

#2 Half-Zip Men’s Raincoat

Decathlon hiking designers have developed this NH100 Half-zip rain jacket for occasional walks in the forest or on the coast. A great pick at the Decathlon store in Vizag is the best backup in case it rains!. This light, compact, waterproof, and breathable technical jacket provides excellent backup protection when it rains. A unique feature of the jacket, it can be stored in your pocket and easily transportable.

#3 Golf Umbrella

Decathlon has developed this large golf umbrella for golfers wishing to protect themselves from rain or sun on the golf course. A multipurpose umbrella can be used for a family walk together in the rain. A well-cushioned umbrella, it’s designed to protect you against the harmful effects of the sun, the fiber of this umbrella filters out UV rays (UPF50+). With a 123 cm diameter, the umbrella provides the best robustness for its ribs won’t break should it turn upside down.

#4 Waterproof Pool Touch

With the state-wide unlocking, we are bound to move and carry around important objects we wouldn’t want to soak in the rain. The Decathlon design team has created this pouch for swimmers who want to carry wet gear or protect their belongings against the water. This zipped waterproof pouch is designed to carry wet gear or protect your belongings against water. 7-liter capacity to carry and/or protect your personal belongings.

#5 Water Resistant Walking Shoes

A walk through the rain or a quick gush from the car to the house portico is bound to get shoes soiled. Why give away a cherished shoe for the monsoons? This monsoon essential from the Decathlon store in Vizag is a must-have. Decathlon’s celebrated designer, Guillaume, designed this shoe for regular fitness walking sessions. This breathable shoe provides for light rain with the Plasma Water Resist treatment that will cope with all the weather conditions you may be faced with.