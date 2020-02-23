Decathlon Vizag: Looking at all that’s in store for sport enthusiasts

Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, French sports goods retailer Decathlon has opened shop in Vizag.

Delving in

The striking overhead lighting, reflected by the glossy floor, welcomes you into the bright and commodious space. Sprawling over 1500 sq.metres in area, the company’s outlet in the city houses gear for numerous sports such as cricket, football, basketball, tennis, badminton, golf, skating and others; all under one roof. Equipment related to different sports, arrayed by the sides, catches the eye as you stroll along the aisle.

With every sport having a specially allocated section, a comprehensive range of relevant products deck up the packed shelves. Be it the attractive flying discs, sets of cycles, golf balls, exercise machines, walking shoes, cricket bats, protective gear, or even the range of tennis racquets, there is certainly no shortage of options to pick from. Decathlon also features travel gear and accessories, as it comes as an impressive shopping spot for those looking to go hiking, trekking, camping, surfing, skiing and other adventure activities.

#YourPlayground

While one can try their hand at a short game of table tennis or caroms inside the store, the multi-purpose playground, located right outside the store, is in line with the company’s ideology of promoting sports. The dedicated space at Decathlon in Vizag can be used to play basketball, cricket, badminton, and other sports with gear from in-house. While no registration fee will be charged for using it as a common turf, a sum of Rs 500 will have to be paid per hour for exclusive bookings.

Location: Beside passport office, Murali Nagar

Timings: 10 AM-9 PM