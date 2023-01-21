Italian, Thai and Chinese are some of the most popular types of cuisines in Vizag. With dishes like Lasagna, Bruschetta, Thai Green Curry, and more, we’ve had a chance to get a taste of delicacies from different parts of the world. You might have been fascinated with the cuisines from neighbouring countries and even attempted to make some of the dishes to satisfy your curiosity. While we do enjoy the cuisines that have been catering to our taste buds, there are famous cuisines that are yet to find a place in Vizag.

Here are 5 famous cuisines we wish we had in Vizag

Goan Cuisine

Goa is known for being one of the most popular tourist spots in India. As Goa also is a coastal state, it is natural that seafood, mainly different types of fish, is a staple dish along with rice. A Goan dish would be incomplete without ingredients like coconut, cashews, kokum, Recheado masala, and more. While several dishes dominate the scene, Pork Sorpotel, Xitti Kodi, Chicken Cafreal, Chicken Xacuti, and Shark Ambot Tik, are some of the state’s favourites.

Turkish Cuisine

Turkish cuisine is more than just meat skewers, koftas, and doner kebabs. The dishes are both rich and savoury, leaving you wanting more. The country’s array of dishes has in turn influenced its neighbouring nations. From starters to desserts, Turkish Cuisine offers several mouth-watering delicacies. Some of them include Shakshouka, Mantı (Mini Ravioli), İskender Kebab (Strips Of Lamb), Corba (Turkish Soup), Dolma, and Simit (Turkish Pretzel).

Korean Cuisine

If you’re a K-drama fan, you must have drooled over the mukbang sequences that come up often. There is so much more to Korean cuisine than just ramen and kimchi. In a traditional Korean meal, along with a standard bowl of rice, one main dish is accompanied by several side dishes. Some of their popular dishes include Samgyeopsal (Pork BBQ), Gimbap (Rice rolled in Seaweed), Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew), Tteokbokki (Spicy Rice Cakes), and Seolleongtang (Ox Bone soup). While savoury dishes have a kick to them, desserts like Tteok (Rice Cakes), Yakgwa (Honey Biscuits), Hotteok (Pancakes), and Kwkabaegi (Twisted Doughnuts), are just as drool-worthy.

Burmese Cuisine

Burmese dishes are primarily characterized by fish products and mostly consist of noodles, rice and other kinds of seafood. Burmese love their food generously enhanced with spices and condiments. Fruits are also an important part of their cuisine owing to their tropical climate. Mohinga is the national dish of Mynamar, which is a rice noodle soup served with lime wedges. Samosa Thoke, Myanmar Shrimp Curry, Khao Soi (Broth Soup ), and Laphet Thoke (Tea Leaf Salad), are some of the iconic dishes pertaining to the country.

Tibetan Cuisine

Tibetan cuisine predominantly includes meat due to the harsh cold climate. Tibetan people dry and preserve the meat making it more delicious over time. Some of their prominent dishes include Thukpa (Tibetan Noodle Soup), Yak Meat, Dresil (Tibetan Sweet Rice), Blood Sausages, and Cheser Mog Rice. Unique drinks like Yak Butter Tea, Sweet Tea, and Barley Tea, are also an integral part of their diet.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram and let us know which other cuisines you would love to see in Vizag.