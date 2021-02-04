Nature has its own way of presenting beautiful and artistic sites. With few of the many world-renowned places like Mount Everest in Nepal, the Grand Canyon in the United States of America, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, we are often awestruck by the wonders of nature. If you are someone who enjoys nature as it is, here is a list of such beautiful geological formations in and around Visakhapatnam.

List of beautiful geological formations in and around Visakhapatnam:

#1 Erra Matti Dibbalu

This 12,000-year-old wonder with its crimson dunes towering over 40 ft is a sight to behold. Formed as a result of drastic geochemical weathering, this rare marine geological formation of Erra Matti Dibbalu is spread over 100 acres at Bheemili, a town about 20 km from Vizag city.

#2 Natural Arch at Mangamaripeta

Not so far from Erra Matti Dibbalu, the natural arch at Mangamaripeta beach is a famous tourist attraction. With thousands of years of wind and sea crashing against the rocky coast, the rocks tend to take up unique shapes. Hence, leading to the formation of the said arch which is experienced better at low tides.

#3 Dolphin’s nose

Nestled between Yarada and Gangavaram port, at a height of approximately 360 Mts above sea level, Dolphin’s nose has one of the best if not the only place in the city vantage points for beautiful landscapes of Vizag city. Visit this hill during the early hours of the day to witness the beach, the city and the rising sun all in one frame.

#4 Borra caves

Situated in the Ananthagiri hills of the Eastern Ghats, Borra caves house unique 150 million-year-old stalactites and stalagmites. For all those geological junkies, these caves prove to be a knowledge bank. Believed to have originated from the Gosthani river, these caves have turned into a popular tourist attraction after its discovery in 1807.

#5 Special mention: Underwater arch

Earlier this week, a group of adventurers at LiveIn adventures discovered an extremely rare and magnificent arch underwater at Rushikonda beach. While the team is familiar with rock formations below sea level, they say, the sight of an arch is a rare phenomenon. However, extensive research needs to be done in order to open up diving opportunities for tourists, informed Balram Naidu.