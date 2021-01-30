Scuba diving opens up an underwater world for the adventurous, allowing them a glimpse into a mysterious and beautiful realm. It is indeed a world of breathtaking beauty with coral reefs and aquatic flora and fauna that defy description. Thanks to the efforts of adventure enthusiasts in Vizag, scuba diving has gained momentum over the past few years in the city. From cleaning up beaches to unearthing age-old shipwrecks, LiveIn Adventures, a Vizag-based scuba diving school, has been contributing to the cause. In the latest, the team has recently discovered a natural arch underwater, near Rushikonda Beach in Vizag.

A group of four experienced divers, led by Balaram Naidu, Founder of Livein Adventures, spotted the stunning natural arch underwater on their expedition on Thursday. Speaking to Yo!, Mr Balaram Naidu shared, “We set out on exploration under the sea to find pristine scuba diving spots in Vizag. To our surprise, we discovered this beautiful natural arch about two kilometres away from Rushikonda Beach. The formation, which is about 1 metre-long and 1.5-metre wide, was found at 30 feet from the surface.”

The ex-Naval officer shared that the team has also found a good reef surrounding the natural arch. Mentioning that it is quite rare to spot such a unique formation, he said, “Usually, we come across hill-shaped reefs underwater. This natural arch that we found is definitely a rare and a beautiful sight to behold.” Drawing parallels between the natural arch formation at the Mangamaripeta beach, in Vizag, the Livein Adventures Founder, noted that the newly discovered underwater structure is similar to the former.

On being asked about when tourists could go visit the natural arch, Balaram Naidu noted, “We need to conduct more dives to the site, assess how safe it would be for tourists, and then submit a report to the Tourism Department about its novelty. We believe that this could be the next diving spot for scuba diving enthusiasts in Vizag.”