With the audience taking well to the reopening of theatres, the road for those in the showbiz surely seems promising. Over the past few days, quite a few filmmakers and actors have revealed the release dates of their upcoming Telugu movies. From RRR to Acharya, here are the release dates of some eagerly awaited Telugu movies.

Release dates of upcoming Telugu movies

#1 RRR

Arguably the most awaited movie of the year, RRR-Roudram, Ranam, Rudhiram-is set to set the screens alight from October. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and a host of other stars, this magnum opus by SS Rajamouli is being scaled on a massive budget. Expect the existing records to go for a toss once this one arrives in theatres.

Release Date: 13 October

#2 Acharya

After making a comeback to films, Megastar Chiranjeevi has kept his fans hooked with Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His upcoming film, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, promises to be an interesting affair as well. And if the recently released teaser is anything to by, the stakes surely seem to be heading north.

Release Date: 13 May

#3 Pushpa

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

After striking gold with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun will be returning with Pushpa later this year. The film will be marking the third collaboration between Sukumar and Allu Arjun, who had earlier worked together for Arya and Arya 2. The film is said to be based on red sanders smuggling.

Release Date: 13 August

#4 Narappa

The official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Asuran, Narappa will be coming to the theatres on 14 May. With Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in lead roles, this Srikanth Addala directorial has caught the eye with the first looks of its characters.

Release Date: 14 May

#5 F3

With F2 emerging a huge hit in 2019, sights are now set on its sequel, F3. While Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej will once again be seen playing the leads, expect Anil Ravipudi to hit the mark once again with his trademark entertainment.

Release Date: 27 May

#6 Love Story

After wooing the audience with Fidaa, director Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi will once again be greeting us with Love Story. Starring Naga Chaitanya as the male lead, the film is expected to come as a feel-good romantic entertainer this summer.

Release Date: 16 April

#7 Tuck Jagadish

Marking the occasion of Ugadi this year, Nani, Ritu Varma, and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish will be hitting the screens on 16 April. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, of Ninnu Kori and Majili fame, the film is expected to be a family entertainer.

Release Date: 16 April

#8 Ghani

Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama will see him in the role of a boxer. The film will also be featuring Jagapathi Babu and Suniel Shetty. As per recent reports, Kannada superstar Upendra will also be seen in a cameo role.

Release Date: 30 July

#9 Virata Parvam

Director Venu Udugula’s upcoming film Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will be released in April this year. The film is set in the backdrop of Naxalism and the recently released teaser has certainly raised the expectations.

Release Date: 30 April

#10 Maha Samudram

After breaking into the limelight with RX100, director Ajay Bhupathi is set to come forth with his second film. Maha Samudram, starring Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel, will be releasing worldwide in August.

Release Date: 19 August

#11 Major

Major, starring Adivi Sesh, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is presented by Sony Pictures India, and produced jointly by actor Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Release Date: 2 July

#12 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, superstar Mahesh Babu, on Friday, revealed that his upcoming film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will be released on the occasion of Sankranti 2022. Directed by Parasuram, of Geeta Govindam fame, the film will have Keerthy Suresh play the female lead.

Release Date: Sankranti 2022