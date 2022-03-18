On the night of 16 March 2022, a 4-day-old infant was allegedly kidnapped from King George Hospital (KGH) by two women. This was immediately brought to the notice of Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gautami, ADCP Sravan Kumar, ACP Sirish, who have initiated a rigorous investigation of the infant kidnap case. It was found out that the mother of the kidnapped infant, Appayamma, was admitted to KGH on 11 March, and gave birth to a girl child on 13 March.

Two women have reportedly entered the maternity ward at KGH on the night of the incident, under the deceit of nurses. From there, they have abducted the baby, who was put in a cradle beside Appayamma, stating medical tests as a reason. Upon finding out, the security was alerted and it was found out that the two women got into an auto and left from KGH. Through the help of CCTV footage at various traffic signals, it was known that they were last spotted near Gurudwara Junction.

After questioning a lady named Kondamma, with whom the kidnappers spoke at the maternity ward, the women were identified as Geetha and Yasodha, residents of the Gurudwara area. Kondamma stated that she had agreed to give up her newborn girl baby to a couple, Rajeswara Rao and Lakshmi Prasanna, who were residents of Srikakulam. The Srikakulam couple, who have been trying to give birth to children for 13 years, have contacted Geetha and Yasodha, through a mutual friend, to help them in adopting a child. These two women have then introduced the couple to Kondamma, a local of G Madugula.

Kondamma, who was pregnant, has agreed to give up the baby for adoption for a sum of Rs 3 lakhs. Unfortunately, the newborn of Kondamma could not survive. Upon knowing this, Geetha and Yasodha have decided to kidnap a baby from the maternity ward and deliver to the couple as per their agreement and thus carried out the inhuman act.

The Visakhapatnam District Police have traced out and captured Rajeswara Rao and Lakshmi Prasanna, along with the 4-year-old infant, near Srikakulam. Additionally, the kidnappers and the mutual friend, named Gayatri, were also taken into custody. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has informed the media that further investigation will be carried out to find out the facts behind the kidnap of the infant.