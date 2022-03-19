On 16 March 2022, the Visakhapatnam District Police have uncovered the body of a 43-year-old man, who was allegedly murdered. The victim of the murder case was identified as Somranna, a resident of Cheedipalle Village of Koyyuru Mandal in Visakhapatnam District. This incident came to light when the family members of the victim approached the local police on Wednesday, stating that Somramma was missing since 12 March 2022. Reportedly, Somranna had gone out with Malleswara Rao, Krishna Rao, and Mallana on the day he went missing.

After filing a missing complaint, the Circle Inspector of Koyyuru Police Station, Swamy Naidu, and Sub-Inspector of Mampa Police Station, Lokesh Kumar, have reached Cheedipalle Village. During their investigation, they found out that Somranna had been murdered by the three youth he went out with. Eventually, they discovered that the accused persons have killed Somranna and buried the dead body at an isolated place.

The police have recovered the body and sent it to the Narsipatnam Area Hospital for post-mortem. It was found out the victim was beaten up and strangled. The three accused persons were arrested by the police. Though a land dispute was stated as a reason behind the murder, the Visakhapatnam District Police are further investigating the case. It is also being said that the murder case has a black magic angle to it. The police have declared such allegations to be untrue.