The housing sector in Vizag has been witnessing a rapid flourish in the recent past. With numerous projects sprouting up across the city, the buyers have been facilitated with a wide range of options to select from. Adding to the fervour is the State Government’s recent proposal to set up Vizag as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. With the proposal drawing attention to Vizag, it is likely that the housing sector in the city will witness a boom. However, the unavailability of top-class luxury duplex apartments has remained an area of dearth. Bridging the gap is the ‘one-of-its-kind’ project by Shriram Properties. Boasting of innovative designs, superior amenities, and advanced facilities, 32 Prive @Shriram Panorama Hills comes as a stunner in the burgeoning housing sector of Vizag.

Located at Madhurawada in Vizag, 32 Prive is a gated community consisting of 32 luxury duplex apartments. Strategically built at a booming locale in the city, the community promises to offer a blend of city life and guarded exclusivity. Built on par with world-class standards, the houses here look to create unique living environments. Spectacular views, a green deck in every environment, a sky garden with pavilion, bar and BBQ counter, access-card entry and high-speed elevators are some of the many highlights that grab the attention. Furthermore, the homes at 32 Prive are enabled by smart technologies. Equipped with a host of advanced facilities like Alexa/Google and controls of lighting, audiovisuals, temperature, curtains, and appliances, the lifestyle is incorporated with ease and comfort. These smart features enable the residents to control lights, air conditioners and other devices with simple voice commands or through mobile apps. 32 Prive is also AP RERA certified (registration number P03280050286).

The community has been eliciting a good response from the buyers. And with the majority of the these beautiful apartments at Madhurawada being sold out, only a few residences are up for grabs in Vizag.

For more details on 32 Prive @Shriram Panorama Hills,

Contact Ravi Shankar (AGM, Sales & Marketing, Shriram Panorama Hills)

Call +91 8008803462

Email: trs@shriramproperties.com