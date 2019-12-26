A city-based NGO, India Youth for Society (IYFS), in association with the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the State Bank of India (SBI) Visakhapatnam, and the Eco Peace Leadership Centre (EPLC) will launch a ‘Give Plastic, Get Products’ parlour. This is to combat plastic pollution in the city. The parlour is all set to open on 27 December 2019, at the All Abilities Children Park, opposite to YMCA, on the Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.

Speaking with Yo! Vizag about ‘Give Plastic, Get Products’ parlour, IYFS President, Y Appala Reddy, informed, “We accept all the microplastics, electronic waste, recycled and non-recycled plastics at the parlour, for three months, from 6 AM to 9 AM, every day. In return, IYFS will provide one cup of coffee, for 1 kg of plastic waste, one cloth bag for 2 kg, breakfast for 3 kg and one jute bag for 4 kg. The procured plastic will further be sent to the plastic recycling unit. Through this campaign, we aim to recycle at least 10 tonnes of plastic waste by March 2020”.

The NGO is also planning to collect plastic waste from door-to-door and send it to recyclers before it gets mixed up in dustbins with wet waste. “We do not charge money for taking away plastic waste from houses. However, a minimum bill will be levied on commercial establishments and educational institutions. Those who wish to avail the services can contact us at support@plasticfreeindia.org”, Mr Reddy further added.

In a bid to curb the increasing plastic use in Visakhapatnam, GVMC has been carrying out various activities. The civic body is organising awareness drives at schools, NGOs and other places to sensitise citizens about source segregation and single plastic-use ban. On 20 December 2019, a plastic exchange programme was conducted by GVMC at Ward 56 of Zone 5, where biscuits, soaps, and combs were distributed, in exchange for plastic.