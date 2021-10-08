In order to boost vaccination in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam District, three mobile vaccination vehicles were launched on Thursday. This is part of a nationwide initiative called Tika Express where mobile vaccination vehicles are being deployed in various areas. While Visakhapatnam city is yet to receive a mobile vaccination vehicle, the agency areas of Araku, Chintapalli and Paderu have received one vehicle each.

These mobile vaccination vehicles were provided to the district administration in Visakhapatnam with the support of an NGO called Care India. These vehicles will be deployed targeting areas in the district where vaccination numbers are low.

Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, Dr. PV Sudhakar, explained how these mobile vaccination vehicles work. “These vehicles will move in those inaccessible, vulnerable areas where vaccination is low and encourage people to get jabbed. For this, people don’t need to register at CoWIN and book slots. They simply need to present their Aadhaar Card and their vaccination will be done.”

When asked if such vehicles can be expected soon on Visakhapatnam roads as well, he clarified, “Visakhapatnam city doesn’t really need these vehicles as of now. The vaccination turnout in the city has been good and a majority of people have received their first dose of vaccine.”

As of Friday, 41,26,155 people in Visakhapatnam District have been vaccinated. Out of these, 27,94,209 have received their first dose while 13,31,946 have received both their vaccine doses. Currently, Madhurawada Primary Health Centre (PHC) is leading, having inoculated 1,15,637 people. Mega vaccination drives are being organised almost every month to increase vaccination numbers in Visakhapatnam.