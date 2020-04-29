13 must watch movies of Irrfan Khan that showcase his masterclass acting

Irrfan Khan, an actor renowned for many notable roles in the film industry, passed away on 24 April, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. He was an extraordinary actor with enterprising roles that continued to leave the audience in awe and respect for his skilful talent. Irrfan Khan was born on 7 January 1967 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He made his debut with the film “Salaam Bombay”, and also acted in various television series. Since then, Irrfan Khan paved the way for his career with many must watch and remarkable movies. He also has been known for his versatility in the portrayal of his characters.

Through his scintillating performances, Irrfan Khan achieved many admirable feats in Bollywood as well as bagged several roles in international movies. He was an actor dedicated to perfecting the work of cinema. Irrfan Khan was the recipient of numerous awards. In particular, he was bestowed with the honour of Padma Shri in 2011 for his notable contribution in the field of art. We recommend you must watch Irrfan Khan movies that showcase his masterclass acting.

Here’s the list of 13 must-watch Irrfan Khan movies that you should not miss:

1. Maqbool

The movie Maqbool set in the Mumbai underworld mainly revolves around the lives of Maqbool (Irrfan Khan), his love interest Nimmi (Tabu) and his boss Jahangir Khan (Pankaj Kapur). The movie Maqbool is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth”. The themes of love, ambition and betrayal fuel the storyline along with commendable performances by the entire cast in their respective roles.

2. The Namesake

Among the noteworthy movies of Irrfan Khan, The Namesake holds a special place. The film is woven around the fascinating concept of traditional roots and the desire to fit into the progressive world, where Irrfan Khan’s role of the Bengali parent is noteworthy. The movie depicts the lives of Ashoke (Irrfan Khan), his wife Ashima (Tabu) and their son Gogol (Kal Penn). There is a clash of ideals with Gogol’s indifference to his parents’ reverence for their rich heritage.

3. Paan Singh Tomar

The movie entraps the audience with much gusto as they watch Irrfan Khan in the role of Paan Singh Tomar. He evolves from a soldier in the Indian Army and an athlete to a fiery dacoit seeking revenge for his mother’s murder. A man hardened by the hurdles he faces in life, Irrfan Khan brings the spark of life to his character Paan Singh Tomar.

4. The Lunchbox

Food, used as catharsis, is brought to the audience’s table in the form of the movie “Lunchbox”. The lunchbox in the movie becomes symbolic for every emotion felt by the middle-aged office worker Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan). With every ordeal, and letters exchanged, the character of Saajan rises before the audience’s eyes. The movie brings to the audience a heart-wrenching story of love and friendship shared by food.

5. Talvar

Irrfan Khan plays the role of Ashwin Kumar from Central Department of Investigation (CDI) as he unearths the gruesome details of a murder. The movie provides with an unsettling list of suspects, that places the servant as well as the victim’s parents as the murderer.

6. Piku

Rana Chaudhary (played by Irrfan Khan) embarks on a road trip to Kolkata with Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) and his daughter Piku Banerjee (Deepika Padukone). This movie will dazzle you with their personalities along with having you burst out with laughter with their eccentricities.

7. Hindi Medium

The movie “Hindi Medium” revolves around parents who want to give their child the best things in life, starting with education. Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan) and Mita Batra (Saba Qamar) are a couple living in Delhi who seek admission for their daughter Pia (Dishita Sehgal) in a prestigious English-medium school. The story highlights various social issues, that is made even more impactful with the spectacular performance delivered by the cast.

8. Karwaan

The movie Karwaan tugs at the audience’s heart as the duo Avinash Rajpurohit (Dulquer Salmaan) and his friend Shaukat (Irrfan Khan) embark on a journey. The story starts after Avinash’s father dies in an accident. However, his body is delivered to the wrong address.

9. Slumdog Millionaire

The Oscar-winning film saw many stellar actors. One of them was Irrfan Khan as a police inspector who believes in the protagonist Jamal’s innocence in the movie. The movie “Slumdog Millionaire” follows the story of Jamal Malik (Dev Patel) from the slums of Mumbai who is accused of cheating on a quiz show on television, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

10. Life of Pi

Piscine Molitor “Pi” Patel, a survivor of a shipwreck begins his story of how he drifted on the Pacific Ocean with Richard Parker, a Bengal tiger. In the movie, the role of Pi Patel in his adulthood is played by Irrfan Khan.

11. The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spiderman follows the story of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) who gains superpowers, loses his parents and loved ones, battles the villainous Lizard, gains enemies and friends alike. Spiderman fans were in for a treat with Irrfan Khan in the character of Dr. Rajit Ratha.

12. Jurassic World

Jurassic World is set against the backdrop of the adventures of humans and dinosaurs in a fictional island. The story starts when the dinosaurs break free into the theme park. Moreover, it is difficult to miss the performance of Irrfan Khan during his screen time in the movie “Jurassic World.” Irrfan Khan plays the role of Simon Masrani, the owner of the Jurassic theme park.

13. Inferno

The movie “Inferno” is an adaptation of Dan Brown’s novel by the same name. An amnesiac Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital in Florence, Italy. Before he knows, he is on the run to uncover another sinister plan that is bent on destruction. Alongside the actor Tom Hanks in the role of Robert Langdon, Irrfan Khan is portrayed in the role of Harry Sims.