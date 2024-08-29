Telugu language, known as Italian of the east, stands for the rich cultural and artistic vibrancy of South India. In the ocean of Telugu literature, a few prolific writers from the Uttarandhra region have made profound contributions to enhance the language’s literary elegance. Today on the occasion of Telugu Basha Dinothsavam (Telugu Language Day) let’s get to know 11 such writers who made a mark:

1. Sri Sri

Sri Ranga Srinivas Rao popularly known by his pen name Sri Sri, is one of the greatest revolutionary Telugu poets, who had a profound impact on modern Telugu literature.

His writings had a strong social consciousness and a deep sense of empathy for the oppressed, playing a crucial role in inspiring the generations. He was born in Visakhapatnam in the year 1910. He was also a screenwriter and a lyricist, who penned down almost 1000 songs for the Telugu film industry. He became a pioneer of free verse poetry in Telugu through his book Maha Prasthanam (The Great Journey).

2. Gurujada Apparao

Often referred to as the Father of Modern Telugu Literature, Gurujada Apparao is a prominent Telugu playwright, poet and social reformer. Gurujada Apparao’s play, Kanyasulkam, is considered one of the greatest plays of all time.

He was born in Yelamanchili in Anakapalle district in 1862. His contributions to Indian theatre were made through titles such as Kavisekhara and Abhyudhaya Kavitha Pitamaha. The line “Desamante matti kaadhoyi, desam ante manushuloyi” (A country is not made of land; a country is made of its people) from one of his books, Desamunu Preminchumanna), still lives in the heart of every Telugite.

3. Aarudra

Aarudra, born Bhagavatula Sadasiva Shankara Sastry, is a prolific writer in Telugu literature from Yelamanchili, Anakapalle. His first published book Samagra Andhra Sahityam is in 12 parts and beautifully chronicles the history of Telugu literature from the Chalukyan Era (8 CE) to the modern era (1900 CE).

Aaruda was a poet, lyricist, publisher, dramatist, playwright and much more. Tvamevaham (You and I Are The Same) was his other great work. It was based on contemporary violence and lawlessness during the Razakar Movement.

4. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is a legendary Indian poet and lyricist known for his works in Telugu cinema and theatre. He worked closely with KV Mahadevan, Ilaiyaraaja, SP Bala Subramanyam. He was known for his optimistic values, which were conveyed through his lyrics. He rose to fame with his song Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984.

Seetharama penned songs from some classic films including Swayamkrushi, Swati Kiranam and Awarna Kamalam, marking his place in the list of the famous writers from Uttarandhra. He was awarded the Padma Shri, a prestigious civilian honour, in 2019.

5. Chaganti Somayaz

Chaganti Somayaz, popularly known as Chaso, is a famous writer from Srikakulam, who was known for his short stories. He was renowned for his realistic portrayal of everyday life and deep human emotions. His first work, Chinnaji, was published in 1942 in Bharati Magazine. Many of his stories have been translated to Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and many more.

6. Devulapalli Krishnasastri

Popularly known as Andhra Shelly, Devulpalli Krishnasastri, was a Telugu poet, playwright and translator. He is known for his works in Telugu literature as well as Telugu Cinema.

Joining All India Radio in 1945, he wrote many radio dramas. He was also known to be a pioneer of sentimental and nationalist Telugu poetry after being influenced by Rabindranath Tagore. Amrutha Veena and Appude Putti Unte are his notable works. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the highest civilian award.

7. Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy

Born in Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram, Gidugu Ramamurthy, was popularly known as Pidugu (Thunderbolt). He was highly concerned with the gap between the spoken and written forms of Telugu. At that time the written Telugu was highly Sanskritized and was far from spoken Telugu. He believed that it created a barrier in education, particularly for those who are not well-versed in the classical form of Telugu.

He advocated for Vyavaharika Bhasha (spoken language) to be used in writings rather than Grandhika Bhasha (archaic language). We commemorate his contributions to the date by celebrating Telugu Language Day in his honour.

8. Adivi Bhapiraju

Adibi Bapiraju from Bheemili, Visakhapatnam, was a multifaceted personality in Telugu literature. He was a poet, novelist, playwright and freedom fighter. Bapiraju was known for his lyrical and romantic poetry drawing inspiration from nature. Narayana Rao and Gona Ganna Reddy are his most famous novels, which blend history with romantic fiction.

9. Chemudu Narayana Murthy

Known for his notable contributions to Telugu folk literature, Chemudu Narayana Murthy from Srikakulam holds a special place among the cultural and literary landscape of the writers from Uttarandhra. His writings often reflect the life, struggles, and traditions of common people, especially from rural areas. His writings, including Kothapeta Katha, and Nidhi Prabha beautifully capture the essence of rural societies and traditions.

10. Sripadu Ramudu

Another writer from the Srikakulalam region, Sripadu Ramudu was known for his contributions in the realm of Telugu poetry. His folk poetry often reflects everyday life, struggles and cultural ethos of rural people in India.

Sripadu Ramudu’s works were often appreciated for their authenticity and deep connection with local traditions and themes, and his poetic style was often characterised by simplicity and clarity, which helped his works cater to a diverse range of people.

His Kapu Katha – a collection of poems that reflects the social and cultural life of the Kapu community – and Chinnari Muthyalu, a poetic exploration of social themes with rich emotional and cultural depth are a few of his notable works.

11. Nelluri Venkata Rao

Reflecting the culture and social milieu of Srikakulam district, Nelluri Venkata Rao was known for his short stories and poetry. Andariki Vandanalu – a poetry collection highly regarded for its lyrical beauty and thematic depth – and Gokulam, a collection of short stories capturing the complexities of human experiences, are few of his best-considered works in Telugu literature.

As we reflect on the enduring contributions of writers from Uttarandhra, let us commemorate all poets from this region who have brought Telugu literature to the forefront. Wishing you a Happy Telugu Basha Dinothsavam!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.