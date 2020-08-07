As COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are on a steady rise, several people recovering from the virus have provided a sign of respite for many in the state. In the latest, a 105-year-old woman, Mohanamma, has won her fight against COVID-19. The centenarian is a native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, Mohanamma has been an avid yoga practitioner during her lifetime. She revealed that consuming a nutritious diet and years of yoga practice helped her recover from the virus.

Mohanamma was admitted to the isolation ward in Kurnool Government General Hospital after she tested positive for the virus. The COVID warrior is all praise for the local healthcare workers and doctors who took care of her during her stay at the hospital. In an interaction with the press, Mohanamma was seen saying that the hospital staff took care of her like parents take care of their children. She also revealed that she was not anxious during her treatment, and after recovering as well.

Reports have stated that Mohanamma was admitted with mild symptoms, but eventually required oxygen support as she faced difficulty in breathing. Upon recovery, she was discharged on 31 July 2020. The 105-year-old woman is the mother of eight children, her partner passed away back in 1991.

As per reports released on Thursday evening, Andhra Pradesh registered 10328 cases in a span of 24 hours as the toll surged to 196789 on Thursday. The state currently accounts for 79104 active cases, 95625 recoveries (including the 6953 discharges on Tuesday) and 1604 deaths. So far, over 2.17 million samples have been tested across the state. Also, people in Andhra Pradesh can now check the status of their COVID-19 sample on COVID-19 AP app. 781 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag in the report released on Thursday evening. With the newly reported COVID-19 cases, the total count in Visakhapatnam district reached 17094.