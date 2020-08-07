2020 has given us enough reasons to panic, feel sad and anxious already. In such times, taking extra care of ourselves in small ways becomes important. In India, movies and shows have always been our antidote to all the stress that life throws at us. So, if you feel like taking a much deserved break amid the current crisis, here are some feel-good Telugu movies that you must revisit.

Five feel good Telugu movies you should revisit:

#1 Sammohanam

The Mohan Krishna Indraganti creation stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu in the lead. Complete with Vivek Sagar’s soulful renditions, and picturesque locations, Sammohanam makes for a calming watch. Senior actor Naresh’s shenanigans as an aspiring actor are endearing to watch too!

#2 Anand

This Sekhar Kammula classic checks off all points for being a comical, yet sensible love story. Set in the suburbs of Secunderabad, the story is more than just a boy-meets-girl drama. The movie’s tagline ‘Oka Manchi Coffee Lanti Cinema’ hold true, nearly sixteen years after its release.

#3 Godavari

Another Sekhar Kammula favourite, Godavari is set in the beautiful Papikondalu region, and takes one through the beauty of Andhra Pradesh. Godavari’s subtle portrayal of how leading men can be sensitive and socially responsible brings in a ton of realism to the romantic comedy.

#4 Ashta Chamma

Who can forget vivacious Swathi and her obsession with Mahesh Babu in Ashta Chamma? The movie marks the debut of actors Nani and Srinivas Avasarala. Revisit this film for some guaranteed laughs.

#5 Pellichoopulu

Pellichoopulu in its depiction of polar opposite characters and how they fall in love with each other makes for an entertaining and endearing watch at the same time. The film beautifully showcases both the lead characters in depth, and eventually makes us root for their team. Priyadarshe and Abhay Bethiganti’s banter sprinkled throughout the movie holds the film together beautifully.