10 years of Samantha: 8 terrific performances that we can’t get over

It was a decade ago when the stunning Samantha Akkineni set foot in Tollywood as Jessie Thekekuttu in Gautham Menon’s classic Ye Maaya Chesaave. From excelling in the role of a matured lover in YMC to hitting it out of the park as a devout wife in Majili, the 32-year-old has grown into one of the most popular South Indian actresses with several commendable performances. As Samantha celebrates 10 glorious years of winning the audience’s hearts, here are eight memorable performances that stand out in her illustrious career so far.

#1 Oh Baby

Directed by Nandini Reddy, this remake of a Korean film starred Samantha Akkineni and veteran actress Lakshmi as the leads. It beautifully threw light on the untold stories of mothers and how they let go of their dreams to raise their children. Samantha’s heart-touching portrayal of an elderly woman is not to miss.

#2 A Aa

Starring Nithiin and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, A Aa has Samantha play an under-confident girl with an overbearing mother. Her relatable portrayal not only established a voice for herself in the movie but also showcased her terrific comic timing.

#3 Manam

Arguably the most memorable movie for the Akkineni clan starring the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao himself, Samantha’s scenes with Akkineni Nagarjuna were endearing and equally chirpy. The actress even nailed it in her scenes with Naga Chaitanya.

#4 Mahanati

One of the most acclaimed performances of Samantha Akkineni came in Mahanti. Though Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starred in the parallel track, her role was an authentic representation of many fans of the legendary actress Savitri. Sam, as she’s fondly known, looked in sublime form and left the audience spellbound with her nuanced act.

#5 Eega

In what could possibly be described as a turning point for Samantha’s career, Eega came as a concept that was never attempted in the Telugu cinema before. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film saw Samantha shoulder the role of a heart-broken lover with perfection.

#6 Rangasthalam

A film that broke many a record at the box office, Rangasthalam drew charm from the role of Rama Lakshmi, thanks to, who else, but a terrific Samantha once again. The actress brought an endearing charm to her character of a no-nonsense village dweller.

#7 U-Turn

The thriller that rode entirely on the back of Samantha’s was an engaging watch, with the actress taking her acting game a notch higher. Playing the role of urban youth, Sam was once again on top her game and played an integral part in scripting the success of the film.

#8 Ye Maaya Chesave

Who can forget the iconic scene when Jessie mesmerisingly sashayed onto the screen donned in a beautiful cotton saree? A complete offbeat representation of leading women in Telugu cinema a decade ago – Samantha’s role of a subtle yet assertive banker makes the audiences swoon over her, even a decade later.