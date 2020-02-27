Andhra govt plans to set up desalination plants starting with Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, met a delegation from IDE Technologies, Israel, at his camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting saw the parties discuss plans for setting up desalination plants along the coastal belts, in collaboration. The Chief Minister asked the IDE officials to identify suitable areas where the desalination plants could be set up in the coastal areas, starting with Vizag.

He also stated that Vizag Steel Plant should use desalinated water for its operations and an action plan should be charted so that thermal plants could also use desalinated water.

After the meeting with IDE Technologies Deputy CEO Lizi Torenstine, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that the plans to set up desalination plants were to ensure zero wastage of water in the State. Mr. Reddy also noted that Israel depends entirely on desalinated water.

Meanwhile, the company officials lauded the Chief Minister’s efforts in solving the water crisis in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that Israel had set up its first commercial desalination plant in 1964, they informed that IDE Technologies was currently providing services in 40 countries across the globe.