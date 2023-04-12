April is bringing a whole new level of entertainment with an impressive list of new movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Get ready to binge-watch Telugu dramas, Tamil zombie comedies, and American romantic comedies. This OTT platform serves up a storm of entertainment for all its subscribers. So, grab your popcorn, check out the list of noteworthy releases and settle in for some seriously awesome streaming!

Read on for the list of new movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this April.

Rangamarthanda

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Rangamarthanda is a Telugu-language movie that features Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Brahmanandam in leading roles. The movie revolves around a theatre artist named Raghava Rao, played by Prakash Raj, who decides to retire and distribute wealth among his children. The film has been well-received for its emotional family drama and extraordinary performances by the cast.

Release date: 7 April 2023

Pallu Padama Paathuka

Pallu Padama Paathuka is a Tamil-language zombie comedy film directed by Vijay Varadharaj. The movie follows a group of five youngsters who decide to commit suicide in a deep forest due to their problems but end up forming a gang against the army of zombies that they encounter. The film has been well-received for its combination of horror and comedy elements.

Release date: 2 April 2023

Hondisi Bareyiri

Hondisi Bareyiri is a Kannada-language movie directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. The movie follows the lives of five engineering college students and the challenges they face as they transition to adulthood. The film has been well-received for its coming-of-age drama that captures the essence of college life and the friendships formed during that time.

Release date: 1 April 2023

Kabzaa

Kabzaa is a Kannada crime-thriller movie produced by Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises and stars Upendra in the lead role. The film is set between 1947 and 1984 and follows the story of a gangster who rises to power in a Mumbai-like metropolitan city.

Release date: 14 April 2023

Maheshum Marutiyum

Maheshum Marutiyum is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy directed by Sethu and produced by Maniyanpilla Raju. The movie stars Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas, who are coming together after a long time. The movie was well-received by audiences, with some users on social media referring to it as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam movie.

Release date: 7 April 2023

Popcorn

Popcorn is a Telugu rom-com starring Sai Ronak and Avika Gor in the lead roles and was directed by Murali Gandham. An aspiring singer with a deteriorating health condition and a lively young musician get stranded inside a shopping mall lift. How the events turn after that forms the crux.

Release date: 8 April 2023

Maybe I Do

This American romantic comedy movie is directed by Michael Jacobs and stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy. The film follows a couple in New York City at the point where it’s time for their parents to meet.

Release date: 10 April 2023

Borrego

Jesse Harris wrote and directed this 2022 American survival-crime-thriller film. It stars Lucy Hale, Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Olivia Trujillo, and Jorge A. Jimenez. The movie is about a botanist kidnapped while working in the desert of California.

Release date: 14 April 2023

Tang and Me

Tang and Me is a Japanese movie which follows the story of Ken Kasugai, who his wife abandons due to his video game obsession. One day, a missing child robot named Tang appears before him, and the two embark on a journey together. The movie starred Kazunari Ninomiya and was directed by Takahiro Miki.

Release date: 11 April 2023

Missing

Missing is a 2023 American screen life thriller movie directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson and produced by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty. The movie features a young girl named June, who searches for answers after her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. The film stars Storm Reid, Nia Long, and Omar Epps.

Release date: 6 April 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video this April you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.