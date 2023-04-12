Four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported during the period between Monday and Tuesday in Visakhapatnam District. According to the sources in the medical and health department, tests were conducted for as many as 197 persons during the period and, of them, four persons tested positive.

Meanwhile, five virus-affected persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, and 24 persons are under home isolation in the city. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the public has been advised to stick to appropriate behaviour to curb further spread.

Even as the COVID curve shows an upward trend, people are hardly seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in the city. On the other hand, hospitals have conducted mock drills recently to check on the preparedness to meet the situation. Doctor teams inspected the functioning of oxygen plants as a part of the drill. Special wards were set up at KGH and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam to treat patients amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A woman died of COVID-19 at Macharla in Guntur District on Tuesday. The deceased woman was admitted to a hospital on 10 April 2023 and lost her life while undergoing treatment. Fourteen others also tested positive and are currently undergoing getting treatment in Guntur. Similarly, four persons were affected by the dreaded virus in Nellore.

