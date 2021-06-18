Just when we were preparing for 2021, OTT’s were here to entertain us right from our houses. Before we could even look back, we are already half past 2021. But for the OTT’s, we would have a tough time making it up to keep a mindful balance during these testing times. While the past 5 months witnessed a shower of OTT’s, a quick compilation of the best comes hand when we want to pick the best. With most of the South Indian films making it into the top of most popular movies and web series list on IMDb in 2021, a quick glance at them keeps one in unison with the passing times.

Here are the 10 most popular Indian movies and web series on IMDb in 2021:

#1. Master

Master, which came as one of the biggest South Indian releases post lockdowns, has managed to strike gold as well. The South has been premiering on Amazon Prime Video just 16 days after its theatrical release. Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the recent super hit has a professor lock horns with a local goon to stop him from exploiting juvenile offenders. Master is currently available in Tamil and Telugu across 240 countries globally. With Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi leading the charge, the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial has registered incredible numbers in terms of box office collections.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2. Aspirants

This 5-episode Indian web series tends to narrate the story of a UPSC aspirant. The series is part of the TVF web series that have gone viral in India. TVF is also said to be the pioneer in the web series ecosystem in India. Set in the Rajendra Nagar of Delhi, the series plots the depiction of the trials and tribulations a UPSC aspirant goes through in his life. A truly relatable plot of UPSC aspirants and people living in PGs, the series brings off-screen reality on the big screen. The series also was a success with most of Indians on the journey preparing for an exam. This TVF series is one of the best in 2021 and falls second on the list of most popular Indian movies and web series on IMDb.

Where to watch: YouTube

#3. The White Tiger

Based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger is a dark story. It deals in-depth with the themes of marginalization, poverty, and casteism. Adarsh Gaurav depicts the role of Balram Halwai, with finesse. A cherry on top, Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra play important roles in the web series. A must watch a movie, that shouldn’t be missed

Where to watch: Netflix

#4. Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the 2013 film Drishyam and the IMDB’s 4th most popular. This crime drama unravels with a convict on the run for killing his brother-in-law. A twist that kept the audience clasped to the plot is that the convict seeks shelter behind an under-construction police station. The entire film was shot in and around Thodupuzha, the same area Drshyam was shot. Core to its crime the convict sees a Georgekutty emerge from nowhere with a spade in hand. With the film receiving critical acclaim, the film rights were bought by Panorama Studios to be remade in Hindi. Truly, Drishyam 2 went beyond its predecessor and was one of the top Malayalam movies on OTT in 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5. November Story

Tamannaah starrer November story is a thriller web series. The Indhra Subramanian directed series is a classic tale of a murder mystery. A daughter sets out to investigate a murder in which her father was found. However, what makes for an interesting premise is that her dad has no recollection of the events that occurred. His ailment made him forget so. This delightful and power-packed performance makes for a perfect crime thriller. November Story is IMDB’s 5th most popular series on OTT.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#6. Karnan

Mari Selvaraj’s ambitious venture, Karnan, took the audience by surprise. Again the pandemic and the regulation led to the movie performing average at the box office. The Dhanush starrer movie took on the caste prejudices and the obnoxious social idealism, faced by the poor sections of the Indian society. The movie captures a never seen before, cinematic cinematography. Theni Eashwer used high contrast colors, animals to provide the detailing this enthralling movie needed. Karnan is sixth on the list of most popular Indian movies and web series on IMDb in 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#7. Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj, is an action legal drama film. It is a remake of the original Hindi movie, Pink. Venu Sri Ram is the director of the film and Dil Raju is the producer. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a criminal lawyer. While the film already received a sensational success at the box office, the film was one of the most-streamed films on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#8. Maharani

Maharani is a true narration of Bihar’s political setting. Making her debut on the OTT platforms, Huma Qureshi plays the role of Rani Bharti. Maharani is a 10 episodes long web series, inspired by the true events when Rabri Devi succeeded her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar during the 1990s. The series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Kani Kusruti in prominent roles.

Where to watch: Sony Liv

#9. Krack

Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Sruthi Haasan in lead roles, hit the screens on 9 January. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action entertainer struck a chord with the audience to rake in impressive collections and emerge as one of the biggest hits in the actor’s career. The lead actor Ravi Teja carries with him a unique niche such that even when it’s the nth film that the actor plays the role of a police officer it still does well.

Where to watch: Aha

#10. The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen takes an educational punch on the slavery of women. The film revolves around the story of every newly married woman who is forced to be a submissive wife. The film is raw while it shows everyday struggles, and attempts to fight the social stigma. A controversial film that it was, The Great Indian Kitchen was rejected by multiple streaming platforms as it apparently had a controversial take on the Sabarimala women entry issue. After its direct release on exclusive Malayalam streaming platform Neestream, Amazon Prime also bought the rights three months after its release. Out of all the most popular IMDb movies and web series, this one is probably the best of 2021.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video