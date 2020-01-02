Zakir Khan to perform his stand-up special in Visakhapatnam

The stand-up comedy juggernaut continues in Visakhapatnam as Zakir Khan will be performing in the city on 25 January 2020. In the past few months, popular comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Azeem Banatwalla and Kunal Kamra have visited the city and set the crowd laughing with their jokes.

Background

Zakir Khan was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After dropping out of college, he rose to prominence in 2012 by winning ‘India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian’ competition, organised by Comedy Central. He performed a set at AIB Diwas in 2016, the video of which went viral on YouTube.

He later went on to write and perform his first stand-up special on Amazon Prime Video, titled ‘Haq Se Single’ in 2017. After the show, Zakir Khan became known to every comedy-enthusiast in India as ‘Sakht Launda’.

He wrote and acted in his own Amazon Prime Video web-series called ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ in 2018. Later that year, Zakir Khan released another stand-up special called ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’, about his schooling days.

He has also appeared on the Season 2 of Amazon’s ‘Comicstaan’ as a judge and mentored popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on Sapan Verma’s ‘One Mic Stand’.

Zakir Khan’s style of anecdotal comedy separates him from everyone else while finding him a place in everyone’s hearts.

About the show

‘Survival Instinct’ is Zakir’s latest stand-up special, which revolves around the tricky situations he has found himself in due to his carelessness. So far, Zakir Khan has performed this set on a nation-wide tour in cities like Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, and Patna and also internationally, in Bahrain.

When and Where

Date: 25 January 2020

Venue: VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam

Timings: 6 pm onwards

Tickets can be availed for Zakir Khan’s show at Insider in three price categories- Rs. 499, Rs. 999 and Rs. 1199.