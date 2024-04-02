Y S Sharmila, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and sister of Chief Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, will contest as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday, released the list of 114 candidates for the Assembly segments and 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has already retained the sitting MP from Kadapa, Y S Avinash Reddy. Now, Sharmila is all set to clash with her cousin.

It may be recalled here that differences cropped up between Sharmila and Jaganmohan Reddy, and she raised a banner of revolt against her brother. To cash in on the situation and in a bid to regain the past glory, Congress appointed Sharmila as the PCC chief. She launched a broadside against her brother, highlighting what she called ‘failures of the YSRCP government’ in the State.

Meanwhile, Sharmila, two days ago, promised Rs 8,500 each to poor women, if the party is voted to power in the State. She also announced a list of freebies, which include the granting of a special status for AP for a period of ten years, loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh, job guarantee for labour with minimum wages of Rs 400 per day, jobs to 2.25 lakh youth, a house costing Rs 5 lakh in the name of every woman and a minimum pension of Rs 4,000 for those eligible.

The released list from APCC consists of only one candidate from the reorganised Visakhapatnam district. The party announced the candidature of BBS Srinivasa Rao from the Visakhapatnam East constituency. The party is likely to announce candidates for the other six segments in the next list.

The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is poised for a dramatic shift as the Congress party, under the leadership of Y S Sharmila, gears up to contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections. With a comprehensive list of candidates and a slew of promises aimed at uplifting the poor, the party is making a determined bid to make an impact.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.