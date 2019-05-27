YS Jagan plans a phased ban on liquor in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is aiming at a complete liquor ban policy to be implemented over the next five years in the state. The liquor policy is to be tweaked, over annual phases, so that complete prohibition can be progressively reached in the coming tenure.

Additionally, a parallel policy will be implemented enabling the State Government to maintain all liquor shops; as being done in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Kerala. Otherwise, liquor sale will only be permitted at five-star hotels.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika, an NGO, has been allocated the task of submitting a road map to implement the liquor ban, as planned by YS Jagan. According to its State President, V. Lakshman Reddy, 260 lakh litres of liquor is consumed daily, as compared to daily milk production of 254 lakh litres. He also believes that the State Government should have complete control over the demand and supply of liquor. Therefore, such a strict implementation will eradicate the existence of belt shops and “under the counter” sale of liquor.

In a final show of confidence, the YSRCP Chief has declared that he will not try to garner any more votes if a complete prohibition is not established by 2024. Also, further to the ban will be the implementation of higher liquor rates (in admissible areas), de-addiction centers and awareness drives.