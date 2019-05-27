Case filed against Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu

The city police, on Sunday, filed a case against Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, following a complaint by YSRCP leaders. The TDP leader landed in trouble for violating the Model Code of Conduct and making objectionable remarks against the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, who won the Assembly seat from Visakhapatnam East for the second consecutive time in the recently conducted polls, organised a victory rally on 23 May, which came as a violation of the model code of conduct. Furthermore, the politician has been accused of making an offensive comment against the YSRCP Chief. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Babu is seen objecting the victories of Narendra Modi and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The comments by Velagapudi Ramakrishna have been drawing flak from several YSRCP leaders. The party’s Vizag President, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, condemned the remarks made against YS Jagan. Claiming that the TDP leaders were making several charges against YSRCP after its thumping victory in the polls, Vamsikrishna demanded a public apology from Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu. Anakapalle YSRCP MLA Amarnath Guidvada, while speaking to media on Sunday, criticised the Visakhapatnam East MLA for his remarks and said that action will be taken against the same.

The police have registered cases against Babu under Sections 294 (B) and Section 188.

Watch the video here: