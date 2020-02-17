CM YS Jagan orders for high-end IT skill centre in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the areas of IT and skill development in a meeting held in Tadepalli on Monday. Speaking at the meeting, the CM directed the officials to set up a high-end IT skill centre in Visakhapatnam. Adding that two other similar institutes will be set up in Central Andhra and Rayalaseema, YS Jagan said the centres will serve in grooming talented engineering students in the region. In this regard, he directed the officials to identify lands and pool financial resources in the coming 45 days.

Mentioning that the State should be developed as a skill development hub, the Chief Minister informed that 30 new skill development centres will be set up across Andhra Pradesh. While the 25 parliamentary constituencies will feature a skill development centre each, four centres centre will be affiliated to IIITs and another centre will be affiliated to the JNTU in Pulivendula. He added that a centralised system will be monitoring the functioning of these skill development centres.

AP Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy were among those who attended the meeting held at the CM’s camp office.

Earlier, it was reported that US-based State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) evinced interest in setting up an IT development centre in Visakhapatnam. A three-member team of the STFC, comprising Chief Strategy Officer, Greg Taccheti, Chief Technical Officer, Ramu Lingala, and Vice President Suresh Dandu, had recently visited Andhra Pradesh and met Mekapati Goutham Reddy