Fitness must be incorporated into daily routine: PV Sindhu at Vizag Steel Walkathon

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu flagged off the Vizag Steel walkathon on Beach Road on Sunday. The event saw an attendance of over 1800 children apart from Vizag Steel employees and officials.

Speaking at the walkathon organised by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the Vizag Steel Plant, the World Champion encouraged citizens to make physical fitness a part of their daily routine. She said that fitness must not be incorporated for style alone, but for bettering one’s physical and mental health. PV Sindhu also took part in the clean-up program organised on Beach Road as part of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. Speaking about the initiative, she encouraged the citizens to keep their surroundings clean.

The walkathon was flagged off from the Kali matha temple at RK Beach and ended at Yoga Village. The beach clean-up program was held opposite Yoga Village after the 1.5 km-long Vizag Steel Walkathon.

Also in attendance at the event were Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Atul Kumar Jain, Gangavaram Port CEO N. Samba Siva Rao, Waltair Division Railway Manager C.K. Shrivastava, RINL’s top officials, and women’s wing members of Vizag Steel Plant among others.