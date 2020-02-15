A US-based regional property and casualty insurance company, the State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) has evinced interest in setting up an IT Development Centre in Vizag, as stated by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Headquartered in Columbus, the Corporation’s principal subsidiaries are the State Auto Property & Casualty, the Milbank Insurance Company, and the State Auto Insurance Company of Ohio. The STFC provides personal and business insurance including automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, fire, and worker’s compensation.

Reportedly, a three-member team of the STFC, comprising Chief Strategy Officer, Greg Taccheti, Chief Technical Officer, Ramu Lingala, and Vice President Suresh Dandu, recently visited Andhra Pradesh. On Thursday, the team met AP Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and expressed interest in opening an IT Development Centre in Vizag. Taking to Twitter, the IT Minister shared, ”STFC – State Auto Financial Corporation, an insurance holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio has evinced interest to open IT Development Center in Visakhapatnam to create 1000 IT jobs”.

Following the meeting with Mr Goutham Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Advisor (Information Technology, Electronics and Communications), Srinath Devireddy led the investors’ delegation to Vizag on Friday. The Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh’s (ITAAP) Vizag Chapter discussed with the STFC team and highlighted the advantages of initiating business operations in the city.