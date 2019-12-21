Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates his 47th birthday on Saturday, 21st December 2019.

Marking the occasion, top politicians, leaders, sportspeople, and actors took to Twitter to wish the YSRCP supremo. Many fans of his got wishing too, which got the news of the leader’s birthday trending on Twitter. PM Narendra Modi, Tollywood Actor Mahesh Babu, badminton champion PV Sindhu were among the personalities who wished well to the AP leader.

YS Jagan birthday wishes:

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @ysjagan Ji! 💐

May this year bring more happiness and success in your life. — Daggubati Purandeswari (@PurandeswariBJP) December 21, 2019

Wishing our Hon’ble CM of AP @ysjagan a Very Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health, happiness and success always 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 21, 2019

Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2019

Happy birthday to @ysjagan cm Andhra May God give him enough strength to serve the people — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 21, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to Hon’ble CM of Andhra Pradesh Sri @ysjagan Garu pic.twitter.com/HfsPOL7Uma — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 21, 2019

A very happy 47th birthday to the Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. May you live long and continue your good works!@ysjagan pic.twitter.com/MkIrNDnxeh — SP Velumani (@SPVelumanicbe) December 21, 2019

Heartiest birthday wishes to Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan. My prayers for his long and healthy life. — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) December 21, 2019

Warm birthday wishes to CM Andhra Pradesh,

Shri @ysjagan. May God bless you with long & healthy life. — Rao Inderjit Singh (@Rao_InderjitS) December 21, 2019

Happy birthday to the torch bearer of Andhra Pradesh, @ysjagan Garu. On this special day, I urge all to stand by our beloved Chief Minister, & offer unconditional support to make Andhra Pradesh, mightier and progressed. #HBDBelovedCMYSJagan #HBDCMYSJagan — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 21, 2019

Birthday Greetings to CM – Andhra Pradesh, @ysjagan Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.

💐💐 — Dr.Vallabh Kathiria (@DrKathiria) December 21, 2019

My Best Birthday wishes to you @ysjagan garu, may the almighty give u the strength & health to lead the people of Andhrapradesh to a golden era. pic.twitter.com/8bftRXuf7O — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) December 21, 2019

TDP leader Nara Lokesh was also among those who wished the Chief Minister

