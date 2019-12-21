Swachh Survekshan 2020 will commence in January next year and in a bid to improve the ranking of Vizag in the competition, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand has urged the residents of the city to support. Vizag was ranked fifth in the survey in 2016, third in 2017, seventh in 2018 and then, the city plummeted to twenty-second in 2019. Here’s his message to the people of Vizag:

“Government of India’s flagship programme Swachh Survekshan-2020 is scheduled to begin in January in Vizag. It is time for the people of Vizag to stand up and support GVMC in this competition.

“One of the key components in this competition is public opinion on the sanitation levels in the city. Over the last couple of years, GVMC has been introducing several innovative measures to improve sanitation levels in the city. Starting from door-to-door collection of waste, regular sweeping, collection, transportation, processing, and disposal of waste, each step has been modernised over the past couple of years. All citizens have to come on to the same platform and vote for a clean Vizag. Please cooperate with the GVMC and Swachh Survekshan teams.

“As and when the teams seek your opinion on the sanitation levels, I am sure you will give a thumbs up to the GVMC’s efforts.

“Once again, I reiterate my request to support in large numbers in the survey which will commence soon. Over the past few years, Vizag has been doing tremendously well in this competition. This is the time to join hands and support so that the city of Vizag comes out with flying colours.”

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey conducted by the Government of India on the sanitation levels around the country. It is the world’s largest cleanliness survey, covering 4370-plus cities. This year, more than 50 lakh geotagged photos will be captured as part of the survey.

