As we celebrate World Environment Day 2024, it’s crucial that a city like Vizag, the city of beaches and hills, looks beyond borders and learns from successful green practices implemented globally. Could Vizag have the potential to adopt any of these international green initiatives and strengthen its position as an environmental stronghold? Read up on these best practices from around the world and judge for yourself:

1. Bicycle Infrastructure

Copenhagen, Denmark, is renowned for its extensive bicycle infrastructure. The city has dedicated bike lanes, bike-sharing programs, and even traffic lights for cyclists, encouraging residents to choose bicycles over cars.

Vizag can develop a comprehensive network of dedicated bike lanes and introduce public bike-sharing programs. This would lower carbon emissions, promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle among residents. Using bicycles to get by is an initiative that is already encouraged by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and the District Collector, has been seen taking his bicycle to work many times. However, having the right infrastructure to encourage this habit could do wonders for our environmental sustainability.

2. Green Building Standards

Singapore has implemented strict green building standards, mandating that buildings must meet certain energy efficiency and sustainability criteria. The city-state’s Green Mark certification program, with generous incentive schemes, encourages the construction of eco-friendly buildings through improvements such as sun-shading exteriors, water-efficient fittings, computer modelling of energy flows and carbon emissions, and highly efficient air conditioning and ventilation systems.

The phrase “green building” suggests basic universal characteristics, such as attention to energy use and attempts to bring a building in tune with its environment. However, it is also a somewhat fluid concept, and certifiers define green buildings differently in different places.

Vizag can adopt similar green building standards, encouraging developers to incorporate energy-efficient designs, sustainable materials, and green rooftops. This would promote energy conservation and reduce our environmental footprint.

3. Waste Management Systems

Switzerland has one of the most sustainable waste management programs in the world. Disposing of the waste is taken seriously here, and each person is expected to play their part. Every type of junk is handled separately, from from glass and PET bottles to paper and cardboard and all the way through to organic waste, batteries, and aluminum. Furthermore, recycling is mandatory, and waste that does end up in landfill sites is recycled into usable energy.

Implementing a comprehensive waste management system in Vizag, focusing on recycling and waste-to-energy conversion, can address waste disposal challenges and contribute to energy production, promoting a circular economy.

4. Green Spaces

Vancouver, Canada, is known for its abundant green spaces and urban parks. The city has made significant efforts to preserve natural areas within its urban environment, providing residents with accessible green spaces for recreation and relaxation.

Increasing the number of urban parks and green spaces in Vizag can enhance the quality of life for residents, promote biodiversity, and improve air quality. Initiatives like community gardens and green rooftops can also be encouraged.

5. Coastal Restoration Projects

Singapore has undertaken extensive coastal restoration projects, including the creation of mangrove forests and artificial reefs to protect shorelines and enhance marine biodiversity.

Coastal restoration projects, such as planting mangroves and creating artificial reefs, can protect Vizag’s shoreline from erosion, enhance marine habitats, and promote biodiversity.

6. Marine Protected Areas

Sydney, Australia, has established several marine protected areas (MPAs) to conserve marine biodiversity and promote sustainable fishing practices. These areas are strictly monitored to prevent overfishing and protect marine habitats.

Establishing MPAs along the Vizag coast can help conserve marine biodiversity and ensure sustainable use of marine resources. These protected areas can also become tourist attractions, promoting eco-tourism.