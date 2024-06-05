Visakhapatnam’s strong suit has always been its predominantly nature-oriented location. ‘Nestled between the high hills and the deep sea…’ is one of the first ways anyone would describe the city. The surrounding Eastern Ghats introduce a lovely green cover, while the Bay of Bengal fosters a marine ecosystem that thrives and grows everyday – unknown to most. That said, World Environment Day 2024 demands that we pay attention to how the environmentally rich parts of Vizag are at risk – whether that is due to the larger threat of climate change, or threats like the everyday pollution of our beaches, and the deforestation of our lands, owing to urbanization and commercialization. Recognising this, people and organisations across the city are stepping up on this occasion to advocate for a greener and healthier Vizag.

INS Dega, a naval air station of the Indian Navy took up a Coastal Cleanship Drive at RK Beach, Vizag, and organised a seed ball-making workshop to celebrate World Environment Day 2024. Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised a Mega Plantation Program at the Sea Horse Junction and under S-6 Conveyor with all the officers and staff of VPA. Furthermore, VPA announced that they have set an ambitious target of planting 10 lakh trees in the 2024-2025 financial year. The VPA has always reinforced its reputation as an eco-friendly port, with the augmentation of solar power projects and environmentally friendly initiatives. The port hopes to achieve zero carbon emissions as per the Centre’s Green Port guidelines.

Meanwhile, another branch in the city, making consistent efforts to advocate for a greener Vizag is the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) through its Eco-Vizag campaign, which was launched exactly a year ago on this day. The campaign has since focused on five components, Eco-Clean, Eco-Green, Eco-Blue, Eco-Zero Plastic and Eco-Zero Pollution, to incorporate the themes of cleanliness, greenery, water conservation, plastic ban, and pollution reduction respectively. GVMC undertakes several projects under these campaigns with the help of the citizens.

