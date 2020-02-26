World Bank officials appreciate Andhra Pradesh government’s initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met World Bank Director for Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice, Lynne Sherburne Benz, and other top officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Elaborating on the State Government’s plans for the villages in Andhra Pradesh, the CM told the officials that the various schemes and benefits would transform the state of affairs in underdeveloped areas.

The Chief Minister spoke about setting up English medium schools, starting with grades 1-6 this year. He said that the government is undertaking initiatives to make every village self-sufficient, with an English medium school, Rythu Bharosa Centres, YSR Clinics and a Village Secretariat.

The World Bank officials learnt about the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative to distribute adulteration-free seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers to the farmers. Setting up of volunteer groups with internet facility at Village Secretariats was also elaborated upon. Through fee reimbursement, Amma Vodi scheme, setting up of hostels, and Nadu-Nedu scheme, YS Jagan said that the State Government aims to reach Russia’s Gross Enrollment Ratio by reducing school dropouts.

In the meeting with the World Bank officials, the CM also elaborated on the cost of setting up the State’s capital in Amaravati. At Rs. 2 crore per acre, he said the total cost of building infrastructure in Amaravati comes up to Rs. 1.09 lakh crores. Since the high costs were impractical, the CM stated that the government decided to decentralise administration. Further, he added that investors were interested in Visakhpatnam as infrastructure is readily available.

The officials from World Bank stated that they would take a time period of four months to work closely with the State’s officials and analyse which verticals need support. The officials stated that they would extend their full support towards developing Andhra Pradesh and appreciated the government’s initiatives in the fields of education, agriculture, and medicine.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, and other senior officials also marked their presence at the meeting.