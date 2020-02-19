Speaking at the Andhra University’s Platinum Jubilee hostel on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that women must make efforts towards securing jobs in public sector. The Minister was invited as the chief guest for a conference organised by AU’s Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trust.

Named ‘Empowering women – The Future is Female – Change is Evident’, the conference enabled discussions on how the government can support women further. Srinivasa Rao stated that that State Government was working to support women on all fronts. Reiterated about the speedy action on the Disha Act, he stated that the credit goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving shape to the Act within 48 hours.

Addressing the students, he said that women must work hard to secure stable jobs in the public sector, despite the difficulties. He encouraged the students to learn and make use of the various professional development schemes put forth by the government. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao concluded his talk by saying that women must support and empower each other.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma elaborated on the Disha Act and said that punishment will be delivered within 21 days of registering a sexual assault case against women and children. She advised all the women and students to download the Disha App.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijaya Sarada Reddy, and Andhra University Principal, Satya Narayana, were among the dignitaries who marked their presence at the event.