Indian Navy reviews refit of ships and submarines and infrastructure buildup

Indian Navy’s Annual Refit Conference (ARC) and Annual Infrastructure Conference (AIC) commenced at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on 18 Feb 20. The two-day conference chaired by Vice Admiral GS Pabby PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Materiel (COM), Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence(Navy) is being attended by all the stakeholders representing the Naval Headquarters, three Naval Commands, the Tri-Services Andaman & Nicobar Command at Port Blair, Dockyards, Repair Yards and Material Organisations of the Navy. The delegates will deliberate upon refit plans for all ships and submarines of the Indian Navy and formulate plans for infrastructure augmentation to meet the growing requirements of the Indian Navy.

Delivering the inaugural address at Annual Refit Conference on Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC welcomed the delegates and appreciated the dedicated efforts being put in by one and all in ensuring combat availability of Naval platforms. Role of the Naval Repair Yards towards the sustained operation of platforms at sea was lauded.

The Chief of Materiel (COM), during his address, complimented the forum for ensuring quality refits of ships and submarines, with a focus on the safety of personnel and material. During the course of the conference, technical and logistics aspects concerning refits were deliberated at length with a special emphasis on enhanced efficiency/ capability of sea-going units. He also urged all concerned to focus on greater indigenisation in keeping with the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Annual Infrastructure Conference will be held on 19 Feb 20 to review progress towards modernisation and augmentation of repair and refitting infrastructure in order to maintain the lethal edge of combat assets of the Indian Navy.