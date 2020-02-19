Coronavirus suspected case reported in Visakhapatnam, patient placed under close watch

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Visakhapatnam with an 18-year-old girl, who returned to the city from China a few days ago, being admitted to the hospital.

As per sources, the girl, who is an MBBS student at the Kunming University in China, arrived in Visakhapatnam on 13 February. Subsequently, she complained of fever and diarrhea, causing her parents to alert the medical authorities immediately. The girl was then admitted to Chest hospital in the city and has been kept in isolation, with medical personnel keeping a close watch.

Sharing details regarding the suspected case of coronavirus, a senior official told Yo! Vizag, “The girl returned from China on the night of 13 February. On the following days, she complained of high fever, vomiting, loose motion, and body pains. The girl was immediately admitted to the special ward and has been placed under close observation, given that she has returned from China. However, there is nothing to worry about yet as she is on her way to recovery. She has even tested negative for several diseases including swine flu. The samples for the coronavirus test though have been sent to Hyderabad and the results are awaited. It is to be noted that it is just a suspected case and nothing has been confirmed as of now.”

Meanwhile, the global death toll has risen to over 2,000 people, as per CNN. More than 75,000 people have been affected by the deadly disease with 1,000 cases being reported outside mainland China.