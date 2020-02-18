Three girls go missing in Visakhapatnam, text parents about suicide plans

Three sisters, aged 17, 20 and 22, have gone missing from their home at Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam since Monday. The three girls had left their respective residences on Monday night and had not returned, to be reported as missing.

As per reports, their mother subsequently received a text message stating that all three of them were going to kill themselves, and asked her to take care of their father. The text also instructed their parents not to look for them. Since then, the phone from which the message was sent had been switched off.

The worried couple, Erra Naidu and Lakshmi, panicked after receiving the text and started searching for the trio immediately. The local police were alerted about the turn of events, post which three special teams were constituted to search for the sisters. The police searched the common suicide points, in and around Visakhapatnam, but in vain.

Efforts are being made to look for the missing girls based on the GPS location of the phone used by them. An investigation has been launched to probe into the matter as to whether the three girls went out of their home on their own will. The reason for their drastic step is also being looked into. Further insights into the case are yet to be known.