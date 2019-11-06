Woman in Vizag succumbs to dengue 3 days after giving birth to baby

The rampant dengue fever running in Vizag has unfortunately claimed one more victim. Sindhupriya, a 29-year-old resident of Gajuwaka, passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday, three days after delivering a healthy baby. The concerned doctors had performed a Caesarean section as they feared that the infection may affect the baby’s health.

Initially, Sindhupriya, being 37 weeks pregnant, was admitted to a private hospital. However, as her condition was deteriorating, she was shifted to King George Hospital on Saturday. Soon Sindhupriya’s condition started worsening with a decreasing platelet count.

As per sources, KGH Superintendent, G. Arjuna, informed that the woman could not be saved despite all measures being taken by their medical staff for a careful delivery. Though Sindhupriya had tested positive for dengue fever, she did not suffer any hemorrhage or bleeding. Her heart and kidneys had started failing due to high potassium levels which caused hyperkalemia.

This is the third suspected dengue fever death, occurring in Vizag District, in the last two weeks. The following zones have been tentatively identified to have high dengue fever possibilities:

Zone 1: Lakshmivanipalem, Marikavalasa, Madhurawada

Zone 2: New Venkojipalem, Jalaripeta

Zone 4: Akkayyapalem, NAD

Zone 5: Sri Nagar, Ukkunagaram

Zone 6: Kothapalem, the area near Bangaramma Temple in Simhachalam

Following are a few steps that can be taken to prevent cases of dengue fever:

#1 Remove stagnant water from the neighbourhood

#2 Use mosquito repellents like camphor and lavender oil

#3 Pay close attention to personal hygiene

#4 Put mosquito netting while sleeping

#5 Eat at regularly-inspected places and follow a balanced diet

#6 Spray pesticides in and around the house