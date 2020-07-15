As Vizag reported 81 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday evening, the total number of confirmed cases in Vizag reached 2,456. According to the COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, 1,034 patients are undergoing treatment in the district and 1,382 individuals have been discharged after recovering from the virus. In the past 24 hours, the district death toll increased to 40, as five patient has succumbed to COVID-19.

As per the evening update, the authorities have demarcated 13 clusters ( Bhanu Nagar, Burm Camp, Hindu Muslim Colony, Jangalapalli, Lochaliputtu – Minumuluru, P Gummuluru, PNR Peta, Pulagali Palem, Santipuram, Sapthagiri Nagar, Sramik Nagar, Vasavanipalem, Yellamamba Nagar) as the new containment clusters in Vizag district. As on 15 July, the very active clusters in the district stood at 129. In Vizag, 212 clusters have been marked as active. 217 are considered as dormant clusters. 39 containment clusters were denotified after no new coronavirus cases have been reported in those areas in the past 28 days in Vizag.

The total number of coronavirus cases count has gone up to 35,451 in Andhra Pradesh, as 2,432 individuals tested positive for the virus from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of the newly reported patients, 2,412 are from Andhra Pradesh while 20 returned from other states.

As per the update released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state also witnessed 44 deaths, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. Nine each from Anantapur and West Godavari, five from Kurnool, four each from Chittoor, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, two each from Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam, one each from Nellore, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram, have succumbed to the infection. With this, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 452. As on today, 12,17,963 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state. Out of the total confirmed cases, 16,621 are active. While 14,059 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals, COVID Care Centres are looking after 2,652 positively tested individuals in Andhra Pradesh.