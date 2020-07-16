As more and more people grow inclined towards OTTs for their daily dose of entertainment, several players in the field have upped their game, especially at a time when the cinema halls remain shut in India due to the coronavirus situation. While Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar recently announced a slew of Indian movies and series that will be premiering on their respective platforms, Netflix is the latest to join the bandwagon. On Thursday, Netflix announced a list of upcoming 17 originals, including movies and series, that will be soon streaming on the platform. From Janhvi Kapoor’s The Kargil Girl to Shabana Azmi’s Kaali Khuhi, here are 17 upcoming movies and series set to premiere on Netflix.

17 upcoming movies and series that are set to release on Netflix:

#1 Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl

#2 Torbaaz

#3 A Suitable Boy

#4 Ludo

#5 Class of 83

#6 Tribhanga

#7 Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

#8 Raat Akeli Hai

#9 Ginny Weds Sunny

#10 AK vs AK

The kidnapping of a movie star’s daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @AnilKapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK. Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9tjjIIqUYk — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 16, 2020

#11 Bombay Begums

Watch these #BombayBegums deal with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India – without letting their crowns slip. @PoojaB1972@AmrutaSubhash @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/diZzjLzPYp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

#12 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Breathe Beanie Breathe ☮️ There’s a method Beanie’s madness! I swear. Ok maybe not. U’ll know soon as u watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag 😍😱 @mutant_India @smwhtlatelatif @TheSaranFiles @showmetheravi #ComingSoon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9Jl16KzEh5 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 16, 2020

#13 Serious Men

Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That’s where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller’s rags to riches story while he lays what’s most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on @netflix_in @sejtherage @bhaveshmandalia @BombayFables pic.twitter.com/IS4BscmAbM — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 16, 2020

#14 Mismatched

He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Don’t you love a pair of know it alls who don’t know it at all? #Mismatched Coming soon on @NetflixIndia Produced by @RSVPMovies

Written by @gazalstune

Directed by @NiDharm and another guy. pic.twitter.com/WnXegPQhu3 — Akarsh Khurana (@MrAkvarious) July 16, 2020

#15 Bombay Rose

An animated romance hanging precariously between living on the streets and loving on the screen, Bollywood style. #BombayRose#GitanjaliRao@BombayRoseFilm @CinestaanFilmCo pic.twitter.com/wUgV7tJncq — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

#16 Masaba Masaba

Dekho meri beti kitna pareshaan karti hai mujhe! Everything will be out in the open now @MasabaG 😉 Hoga dhamaal jab dekhoge maa beti ka kamaal! @ViniyardFilms @AshviniYardi @neilbhoopalam Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Yr8rThnZip — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) July 16, 2020

#17 Kaali Khuhi