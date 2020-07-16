As more and more people grow inclined towards OTTs for their daily dose of entertainment, several players in the field have upped their game, especially at a time when the cinema halls remain shut in India due to the coronavirus situation. While Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar recently announced a slew of Indian movies and series that will be premiering on their respective platforms, Netflix is the latest to join the bandwagon. On Thursday, Netflix announced a list of upcoming 17 originals, including movies and series, that will be soon streaming on the platform. From Janhvi Kapoor’s The Kargil Girl to Shabana Azmi’s Kaali Khuhi, here are 17 upcoming movies and series set to premiere on Netflix.
17 upcoming movies and series that are set to release on Netflix:
#1 Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl
Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. 🤞🏻GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens! @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany
#2 Torbaaz
A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @nargisfakhri @rahuldevofficial #Torbaaz @ramitts @rajuchadhawave @girish_malik Coming soon on @netflix_in
#3 A Suitable Boy
#4 Ludo
Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra_ @pearlemaany @pankajtripathi @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @tanibasu @tseries.official @anuragbasuproductions 🎲🎲🎲🎲#Ludo Coming soon on @netflix_in
#5 Class of 83
Playing Dean Vijay Singh was an experience like never before #ClassOf83 coming soon on @NetflixIndia a film by @iamsrk’s @RedChilliesEnt directed by @sabharwalatul produced by @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma #bhupendrajadawat #hiteshbhojraj pic.twitter.com/ciRWcVLXF3
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) July 16, 2020
#6 Tribhanga
A story about three women who dance to their own beat, #Tribhanga shows you the perfection in imperfection. @mipalkar @tanviazmi @renukash and I can’t wait to show you our world!💃💃💃 @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Banijayasia @sidpmalhotra @ParagDesai @NegiR @deepak30000 pic.twitter.com/9kZ1GoAj73
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 16, 2020
#7 Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Watch Dolly and Kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood, and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. ⭐ @konkonas @masseysahib @amolparashar @AamirBashir @alankrita601 #ShobhaKapoor @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/YBwwNWIOvO
— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 16, 2020
#8 Raat Akeli Hai
Raat baaki, baat baaki, hona hai jo, ho jaane do? Will Jatil Yadav find out what happened that night? @Nawazuddin_S @battatawada #ShivaniRaghuvanshi @RonnieScrewvala @HoneyTrehan @RSVPMovies @MacguffinP @dirtigmanshu
#NishantDahhiya @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/2kPvC9UH4G
— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) July 16, 2020
#9 Ginny Weds Sunny
#10 AK vs AK
The kidnapping of a movie star’s daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @AnilKapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK. Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9tjjIIqUYk
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 16, 2020
#11 Bombay Begums
Watch these #BombayBegums deal with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India – without letting their crowns slip. @PoojaB1972@AmrutaSubhash @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/diZzjLzPYp
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020
#12 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Breathe Beanie Breathe ☮️ There’s a method Beanie’s madness! I swear. Ok maybe not. U’ll know soon as u watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag 😍😱 @mutant_India @smwhtlatelatif @TheSaranFiles @showmetheravi #ComingSoon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9Jl16KzEh5
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 16, 2020
#13 Serious Men
Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That’s where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller’s rags to riches story while he lays what’s most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on @netflix_in @sejtherage @bhaveshmandalia @BombayFables pic.twitter.com/IS4BscmAbM
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 16, 2020
#14 Mismatched
He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Don’t you love a pair of know it alls who don’t know it at all? #Mismatched
Coming soon on @NetflixIndia
Produced by @RSVPMovies
Written by @gazalstune
Directed by @NiDharm and another guy. pic.twitter.com/WnXegPQhu3
— Akarsh Khurana (@MrAkvarious) July 16, 2020
#15 Bombay Rose
An animated romance hanging precariously between living on the streets and loving on the screen, Bollywood style. #BombayRose#GitanjaliRao@BombayRoseFilm @CinestaanFilmCo pic.twitter.com/wUgV7tJncq
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020
#16 Masaba Masaba
Dekho meri beti kitna pareshaan karti hai mujhe! Everything will be out in the open now @MasabaG 😉 Hoga dhamaal jab dekhoge maa beti ka kamaal! @ViniyardFilms @AshviniYardi @neilbhoopalam Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Yr8rThnZip
— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) July 16, 2020
#17 Kaali Khuhi
A village in Punjab with a brutal history. Will 10 year old Shivangi be able to save this village from it’s gory past? Or will history repeat itself? Coming soon on @NetflixIndia #kaalikhuhi @AzmiShabana #manomaymotionpictures @terriesamundra pic.twitter.com/kxoqjSFGai
— Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) July 16, 2020